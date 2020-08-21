Tesla Shares Surge 49% Since Announcing Stock Split

A 2020 Model 3 sedan sits in Tesla dealership In New York City, Aug. 14., three days after the … [+] electric vehicle company announced a five-for-one stock split. (Photo by: STRF/STAR MAX/IPx 2020) STRF/STAR MAX/IPx

Who says announcing a stock split doesn’t increase a company’s value?

In the ten days since Tesla TSLA (TSLA) told investors it will institute a stock split, the company’s shares have surged 49%.

On August 11, the day the manufacturer of electric vehicles announced a five-for-one stock split, Tesla’s shares closed at $1,374.39. On Friday, Tesla’s stock jumped $48.15, or 2.4%, to an all-time high of $2,049.98. This follows the $123 gain on Thursday.

While there wasn’t any news Friday, the surge may have come about because Tesla said in the announcement that each shareholder of record at the close of business on Aug. 21 would receive four additional shares for every share held on the record date.

Strictly speaking though, anyone who buys Tesla shares next week should still receive the additional shares.

A stock split doesn’t change the underlying value of the company; it just lowers the share’s price to make it more affordable to new investors and employees.

At the close of trading Aug. 28, shareholders will receive four new shares, for every one currently owned, totaling five. Then on Aug. 31, the stock will start trading on a stock split-adjusted basis, one-fifth the Aug. 28 closing price.

While the stock market has posted a massive rebound since the March lows, Tesla shares have been on a tear all year, skyrocketing 390% since New Year’s Eve. So the split is an attempt to bring the shares back to earth. While, the split doesn’t change the company’s value, the announcement of a split typically does. This is because more investors see the company’s upward momentum and want to capture the new shares. This can be clearly seen by the 49% surge over the past 10 days.

On July 22, Tesla reported second-quarter revenues fell 5% to $6.03 billion. Yet, it still reported net income grew $10.4 million, or 50 cents per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $408 million, or $2.31 a share, in the year-ago quarter.

While the profit was nice, more importantly, it was the fourth quarter of consecutive profits in the company’s history. By recording four straight quarters of profits, this made the company eligible to be included in the S&P 500 Index, the benchmark for the entire stock market.

If that happens, then every index fund that tracks the S&P 500 will have to put Tesla shares in its portfolio. This could cause the stock to jump again. So, investors have been buying up shares in anticipation of the invitation.

