The 10 Best Adwords Companies of 2020

Research shows Google Ads produces 3.5 billion interactions each day, and a 700 percent return on investment for advertisers. If you’re an advertiser, Google AdWords still generates a lot of revenue. The downside is the fact that many companies aren’t able to give their accounts the attention it needs to perform.

If you’re in this position, it’s probably best to outsource your AdWords management. That’s another problem for advertisers? How do you find an AdWords company that works with your budget, generates the returns you need and continues to perform for your business? What are the characteristics of a great AdWords company?

Here’s a list of the top AdWords companies and information you can use to find, vet, and hire the right agency.

1. NP Digital – Best for Driving Revenue

Lots of agencies spend their time focusing on impressions, clicks, and visits. At my agency, NP Digital, we focus our attention on driving top-line growth and increasing revenue immediately for our clients. It’s common for agencies to specialize; many choose to focus their attention exclusively on PPC ads via Google or Facebook. We offer A to Z paid search support covering: paid media, paid search/shopping, paid social, Amazon, and programmatic advertising.

We can also work with small businesses, medium-sized businesses, and even Fortune 500 companies.

The nice part about being a full-service agency is the fact that we’re able to help clients with all of the other important components of digital marketing — SEO, email marketing, social media marketing, content marketing, direct response, and more. We’re able to compound the results you achieve with your AdWords campaigns by integrating them with other channels.

We have an incredible amount of talent at our agency, people like Mike Gullaksen, an SEM veteran who was previously the president at iProspect, a pioneer in the SEM industry. NP Digital has 7 offices around the world and 125+ employees.

NP Digital’s client list includes:

Facebook

Viacom

Google

GM

eBay

NBC

Thomson Reuters foundation

TechCrunch

Cheezburger

American Greetings

2. AdVenture Media Group – Best for Enterprise AdWords Management

AdVenture Media Group specializes in PPC advertising. They’re one of New York’s fastest-growing digital ad agencies. They’ve worked with more than 550 ecommerce and service brands, managing their AdWords accounts for clients. AdVenture manages more than $50 million in media spend across several industries.

What’s also interesting about AdVenture is the fact that they got their start as an AdWords training company where they trained more than a million students in Google Ads, Facebook Ads, remarketing, and landing page design. Shortly after that, they pivoted to Agency services, focusing specifically on AdWords and landing page design. They’ve grown quickly, shifting their focus to Enterprise AdWords Management.

While they work with small businesses, their sweet spot seems to be enterprise AdWords management. According to Clutch.co, they focus on midmarket companies with $10M to $1B in revenue and enterprise brands $1B+. More than 70 percent of their agency is focused on pay per click and conversion rate optimization.

AdVenture Media Group’s client list includes:

Forbes

AMC Networks

Hanes

The UPS Store

iBuyPower

3. Ignite Visibility – Best for ROI Focus

Ignite Visibility was named the #1 search engine marketing company in quality and customer service by Clutch.co. They’re a three-time Inc. 5,000 company, representing more than 160+ clients around the world. They manage more than 100 million in ad spend for their clients.

Their service lines are focused on search engine optimization and pay per click management. Ignite Visibility uses proprietary technology called the “Forecaster Method.” This gives them the ability to forecast results for every service they offer.

Ignite relies on short term contracts and high-touch consulting. They have a low client-to-employee ratio, so clients receive the time and attention they need when they need it. They’ve received several honors and awards, including #1 Pay Per Click Company in the USA 2018 and 2019.

Ignite Visibility’s client list includes:

Tony Robbins

The Knot Worldwide

5 Hour Energy

EoS Fitness

The General Insurance

4. Disruptive – Best for larger budget PPC focus (10k minimum)

Disruptive focuses on something they call results-based relationships. They define this as creating an environment where clients, employees, and the company can achieve their goals and objectives. They prefer long-term client relationships with history where there’s lots of trust. They’re a Google Premier Partner, they’ve been in business for six years, and they recently generated $20 million in revenue in 2019.

They have 152 employees, a large percentage of these employees are paid search consultants, something that’s uncommon in the industry. Here’s another interesting thing about disruptive. They offer AdWords account suspension services. They’re able to unsuspend and reinstate AdWords accounts that have been blacklisted by Google.

Disruptive works best for those with bigger budgets — medium-sized businesses to large enterprises. If you don’t have the budget, they’re probably not a good fit.

Disruptive’s client list includes:

Fandango

Fluent

Guitar Center

Columbia Southern University

Blooom

Lowepro

ConocoPhillips

Behavioral Health

5. Voy Media – Best for cross-platform ads

Voy describes themselves as the Swiss Army knife of paid advertising. Voy Media is ideal for clients who are looking for multichannel advertising and an agency that can manage budgets across various platforms (e.g., Google ads, Facebook ads, LinkedIn ads, etc.). According to Clutch.co, 40 percent of their service lines are focused on paid advertising.

Voy is a small, 20+ person team — a mix of data scientists, ad strategists, and tech-savvy creatives; they’re experts at paid advertising, but they specialize in Google ads, Facebook ads, and social media advertising services. They work with all kinds of clients, from micro-startups to medium-sized businesses, to Fortune 500 companies.

Voy’s focus is advertising, but they’re a full-service agency. Like NP Digital, they can handle everything from data to creative, growth to consulting.

Voy Media’s client list includes:

UMG Gaming Creatives

A Fine Parent

Spartan Camera

Lacoste Retargeting

Ketoned Bodies

Paw.com

Big Life Journal

6. Megethos – Best for Technical Industries

Megethos is a small, boutique paid advertising agency. They use a scientific approach to manage their client’s pay per click and conversion rate optimization campaigns. They’re a small, six-person team; they’re data-driven and precise — more so than other agencies due to their size. They don’t hide behind a proprietary process, and they guarantee complete openness and transparency with their clients.

When it comes to paid advertising, their sweet spot is promoting tech companies, whether they’re in SaaS, Ecommerce, Tech, or Transportation. Their agency is 100 percent focused on pay per click advertising. If you’re looking for a full-service agency that can provide you with a suite of multichannel services, Megethos is not the agency for you. If you’re looking for an agency that’s focused exclusively on PPC for the SaaS, ecommerce, or tech industry, they may be a good fit.

Megethos’ client list includes:

Heap

AeroCare

Agora.io

Chassis Man Care

LapLink

RevoluSun

7. KlientBoost – Best for Low Budgets

KlientBoost is a paid advertising agency that’s focused on small businesses with low budgets. They work with clients in the lead gen, SaaS, and ecommerce space, focusing on Google ads, Facebook ads, and other paid social platforms. They have 200+ clients, and they’ve experienced 100 percent year-over-year growth.

In addition to paid advertising, KlientBoost offers custom reporting, comprehensive call tracking, display/retargeting ads, and competitor intelligence — services that are rare at these low price points. They’re also Google, Bing, and Facebook certified.

Their business is 100 percent focused on pay per click and paid social advertising. They work with small businesses, midmarket brands, and large enterprises. Their industry focus is ecommerce, consumer products and services, and business services.

KlientBoost’s client list includes:

LemonStand

AdEspresso

ShipStation

Autopilot

Juniper Networks

Mention

Good Grains

8. WebMechanix – Best for Mid-to-Large Businesses

WebMechanix is a performance-based digital marketing agency for mid to large companies. Their agency specializes in paid advertising and also provides the supportive services of a full-service agency.

They’re a five-time Inc. 5000 company, a Google Premier Partner, and Hubspot Diamond Certified Agency Partner. Clients see an average yearly increase of 47 percent (for sales qualified leads). It’s no surprise then that 80 percent of their clients stay with them for more than three years.

WebMechanix’s client list includes:

Wirewheel

Kettle Bell Kings

Revere Bank

Cookbook Publishers

NCST

Salsa

Shenandoah University

Trinity University

9. Directive – Best for SaaS Companies

Directive is an SEO and PPC demand generation agency that’s focused on software companies. They help B2B and B2C software clients generate more marketing qualified leads for their business. They work with in-house teams at software companies, helping them improve their SEO and PPC campaigns.

Directive builds its procedures around the software development process; they break campaign tasks into weekly sprints, monthly analysis reports, and quarterly strategy reviews. Every client is assigned a small team of experts — account managers, PPC and SEO strategists, data analysts, designers, and developers.

These teams work behind the scenes to improve campaign performance.

Directive works with three specific groups:

Funded startups that are ready to make a major market push Mid Market brands that are looking to establish themselves as market leaders The enterprise, large established brands that are looking to maintain their position as the market leader

Their clients fall into one of these three groups. If you’re not a software company, Directive isn’t a fit for you.

Directive’s client list includes:

Allstate

Cisco

Bill.com

Sutter Health

Network Solutions

Linode

Samsung SDS

Xactly

Invoca

10. JumpFly – Best for PPC Specialists

JumpFly is a paid advertising agency that dabbles in SEO. They focus on PPC account setup and management for Google Ads, Microsoft Ads, Facebook & Amazon, and other social platforms. If you need a PPC specialist or you’d like a team of PPC specialists to work with your in-house team, their agency is a good start.

According to Clutch.co, JumpFly is a Premier Google Partner, Facebook Marketing Partner, Microsoft Select Partner Agency, Amazon Managed Partner, Snapchat Certified, and has an A+ rating from the BBB. JumpFly was listed as the “best PPC management company” by rating site TopSEOs.

Unlike most agencies, JumpFly works month-to-month and offers its clients a money-back guarantee.

JumpFly’s client list includes:

Battery Mart

NatureHills.com

Wholesale Patio Store

AED Market

Jura

ShopWildThings.com

Window Design Group

Conclusion

Google produces a 700 percent return on investment for advertisers. Half of the people who click on your ads are more likely to purchase those who clicked an organic link. Google Ads gives advertisers the tools they need to 10x your returns.

If you’re like most advertisers, you may not know how to achieve these kinds of amazing returns from Google on your own, so it’s probably a good idea to outsource your AdWords advertising.

If you need to outsource your AdWords management, use the list of agencies we’ve created to find, vet, and hire an agency. Find an AdWords company that works with your budget, specializes in your industry or niche, and generates the returns you need.

