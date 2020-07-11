The 10 Most Popular Movies On Netflix (So Far) In July

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 08: Adam Sandler, winner of Best Male Lead for “Uncut Gems,” … [+] poses in the press room at the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards on February 08, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)

Thanks to the introduction of Netflix’s Top 10 feature, we’ve gained unprecedented insight into the inner-workings of the streaming landscape’s most popular platform. Before Netflix introduced the Top 10 list (which is updated daily) in late February of 2020, we little to no insight into the streaming world’s numbers.

Which is why I started tracking those Top 10 lists. As the Top 10 is updated each day, I award each movie and show a set number of points (based on a system explained here). I then add up those points over time to track trends and rank which movies and shows have been the most popular ones on Netflix.

In June, 365 Days dominated the competition and claimed the #1 spot. But so far in July? There is no frontrunner and its anybody’s game. The Old Guard will undoubtedly make its way to the top of the rankings before long—but until then, let’s count down which movies have been commanding Netflix the most so far in July.

Note: The maximum number of points a movie can have at this point in July is 100 points.

10. Double Jeopardy – 18 points

Double Jeopardy marks the one and only film from the 20th Century on this list. The 1999 thriller starring Ashley Judd and Tommy Lee Jones entered the Daily Top 10 on July 5 in the #6 position—which is the highest the movie has gone at this point in July. I would expect Double Jeopardy to fall out fo the July Top 10 by tomorrow.

9. Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga – 29 points

It’s been strange to see Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga—a seemingly guaranteed comedy juggernaut starring Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams—fall so quickly from the Top 10 rankings. The film spent a few days in the #1 position on the Daily Top 10 and ranked 14th in the month of June, but has swiftly fallen from the rankings ever since. The movie’s highest position in July has been the #4 spot.

8. ONLY – 30 points

ONLY has quietly been a star on Netflix’s Top 10. This relatively unknown independent sci-fi flick has only been eligible for the Daily Top 10 for four days—but in that short amount of time has amassed 30 of the possible 40 points. The movie premiered on Netflix on July 7 and reached a peak position of #2 the following day.

7. The Lorax – 34 points

Animated films have always enjoyed great success on Netflix (I mean, look no further than Despicable Me’s dominance over the last several months). And the latest animated movie to manhandle the Daily Top 10 has been The Lorax, which has enjoyed two days in the #1 position since its Netflix debut on July 7.

6. 365 Days – 41 points

Just when you think 365 Days has lost all its hype, the movie comes roaring back with a vengeance. The #1 Netflix movie in June has slowed down quite a bit, but still ranked above many movies in July (and reached a peak position of #3 on the first day of the month). Today, 365 Days also enjoyed its 32nd straight day on the Daily Top 10, which is the third-best streak of all time.

5. A Thousand Words – 42 points

A surprising entry to the list has been A Thousand Words—the critically maligned Eddie Murphy comedy from 2012. The film appeared on the Daily Top 10 for the first seven day of July before falling off the list completely. A Thousand Words reached a peak position of #3 on July 2.

4. I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry – 47 points

Adam Sandler has enjoyed great success on Netflix. Uncut Gems ranks #11 amongst the most popular Netflix movies of the year, while Just Go With It ranks #16. I Pronounce You Chuck and Larry has enjoyed similar success in July by racking up 47 points. The movie reached a peak position of #3 on July 7 and has appeared on the Daily Top 10 eight out of the ten available days.

3. The Town – 71 points

The top three movies of July rank far above the rest of the competition. And one of dominators has been Ben Affleck’s The Town, which ranked in the top three of the Daily Top 10 on the first six days of the month. The movie has appeared on the Daily Top 10 every single day this month, and reached its highest position at #2 on July 2.

2. Desperados – 72 points

Desperados might not technically be the #1 movie in July—but come Monday, it will have probably claimed the top spot. The Netflix comedy has ranked in the top three of the Daily Top 10 every single day since the movie’s digital premiere on July 3, and held the #1 spot for two days on July 6 and 7.

1. Patriots Day – 79 points

Patriots Day has been the true surprise of July, grabbing hold of the #1 spot on the very first day of the month. The Mark Wahlberg thriller became the first movie to truly dethrone 365 Days from the top spot—and has consistently dominated the Daily Top 10 since. While the movie fell from the Daily Top 10 today, it spent the first five days of the month in the #1 position.

