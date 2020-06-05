Home Technology The 100 Safest Countries In The World For COVID-19
Technology

The 100 Safest Countries In The World For COVID-19

written by Forbes June 5, 2020
The 100 Safest Countries In The World For COVID-19
A visual overview of how safe various countries and regions are in terms of COVID-19 infection globally.

A visual overview of how safe various countries and regions are in terms of COVID-19 infection … [+] globally.

Deep Knowledge Group

Switzerland is the safest country in the world right now for COVID-19. South Sudan is, according to a massive 250-page report, the most dangerous nation.

The United States?

It ranks number 58, just behind Romania, and two places ahead of Russia.

The report is based on 130 quantitative and qualitative parameters and over 11,400 data points in categories like quarantine efficiency, monitoring and detection, health readiness, and government efficiency. It’s by the Deep Knowledge Group, a consortium of companies and nonprofits owned by Deep Knowledge Ventures, an investment firm founded in 2014 in Hong Kong.

The 20 safest countries on the planet for COVID-19, according to the Deep Knowledge Group.

The 20 safest countries on the planet for COVID-19, according to the Deep Knowledge Group.

Deep Knowledge Group

Interestingly, there’s been significant change in the safety rankings through the months of the pandemic.

Initially, countries that could react quickly to crises and had high levels of emergency preparedness ranked highest. Now countries with resilient economies are ranking higher.

“Switzerland and Germany achieve the #1 and #2 positions in this new special case study specifically because of their economy’s resilience, and due to the careful ways in which they are attempting to relax lockdown and economic freezing mandates in a fact and science-based manner, without sacrificing public health and safety,” the study says.

Here are the top 100 countries by COVID-19 safety, according to the Deep Knowledge Group:

  1. Switzerland
  2. Germany
  3. Israel
  4. Singapore
  5. Japan
  6. Austria
  7. China
  8. Australia
  9. New Zealand
  10. South Korea1
  11. United Arab Emirates
  12. Canada
  13. Hong Kong
  14. Norway
  15. Denmark
  16. Taiwan
  17. Saudi Arabia
  18. Hungary
  19. Netherlands
  20. Vietnam
  21. Kuwait
  22. Iceland
  23. Bahrain
  24. Finland
  25. Luxembourg
  26. Qatar
  27. Liechtenstein
  28. Poland
  29. Lithuania
  30. Malaysia
  31. Latvia
  32. Slovenia
  33. Oman
  34. Greece
  35. Estonia
  36. Croatia
  37. Turkey
  38. Ireland
  39. Georgia
  40. Cyprus
  41. Chile
  42. Montenegro
  43. Czech Republic
  44. Malta
  45. Spain
  46. Portugal
  47. Thailand
  48. Bulgaria
  49. Greenland
  50. Mexico
  51. Uruguay
  52. Vatican City
  53. Italy
  54. Serbia
  55. Philippines
  56. India
  57. Romania
  58. USA
  59. Slovak Republic
  60. France
  61. Russia
  62. Argentina
  63. Belarus
  64. Monaco
  65. Sweden
  66. Ukraine
  67. Gibraltar
  68. United Kingdom
  69. South Africa
  70. San Marino
  71. Kazakhstan
  72. Bosnia and Herzegovina
  73. Iran
  74. Ecuador
  75. Azerbaijan
  76. Mongolia
  77. Lebanon
  78. Belgium
  79. Andorra
  80. Cayman Islands
  81. Armenia
  82. Moldova
  83. Myanmar
  84. Bangladesh
  85. Sri Lanka
  86. Egypt
  87. Tunisia
  88. Albania
  89. Jordan
  90. Panama
  91. Brazil
  92. Morocco
  93. Algeria
  94. Honduras
  95. Paraguay
  96. Peru
  97. Indonesia
  98. Cambodia
  99. Laos
  100. Bahamas

It’s important to note that this is just one organization’s assessment of risk, and that risk within different regions inside nations will differ as well. For example, New York City was an epicenter of COVID-19 risk a month ago, while Montana stayed, relatively speaking, much safer.

The highest-risk regions right now, according to the report are Sub-Saharan Africa and South America, as well as some countries in the Middle East and Asia Pacific.

The full study is available here.

Source

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

A ‘Borderlands 3’ Zane Kill Skill Build In...

March 29, 2020

NASA’s InSight Lander Detects Ancient Magnetism On Mars’...

February 25, 2020

‘Filmmaker Mode’ Offers A Cure For UHD TVs...

January 7, 2020

Coronavirus Disinformation May Have Contributed To Market Drop

February 24, 2020

Best Home Office Printers For 2020

March 17, 2020

United’s Big Airbus Order Shows Boeing Really Needs...

December 6, 2019

The Hits and Misses Of AWS re:Invent 2019

December 13, 2019

Covid-19 Coronavirus Continues To Expose Anti-Asian Bigotry, How...

May 26, 2020

China Bans Deepfakes In New Content Crackdown

November 30, 2019

The Boeing 777X May Be The Jumbo For...

January 25, 2020