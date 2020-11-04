The 5 Best Amazon Marketing Companies of 2020

Amazon continues to dominate as the world’s largest e-commerce site.

They already have an existing pool of active users and billions in revenue to plug your store into and start making sales.

But as you’ll expect, millions of other store owners are also fighting for a piece of Amazon’s customers.

So, with over 2.5 million sellers and more than 353 million different products to contend with, how do you rise above the noise and get your store found?

You need excellent marketing strategies unique to Amazon’s marketplace.

And that’s where the top Amazon marketing companies come in.

From setting up your store properly, optimizing the content of your product descriptions for target keywords to PPC, email marketing and others, you’ll need it all. What Amazon marketing companies can you trust?

You’ll find the answer to that question and more in this guide.

The 5 Top Amazon Marketing Companies in The World

Neil Patel Digital – Best for Store & Product Content Marketing Thrive Agency – Best for Amazon PPC Vertical Rail – Best for Amazon Account Management Voice SEO – Best for Amazon Echo and Voice Search Optimization Voy Media – Best for Amazon Social Media Marketing

No doubt, there are hundreds, if not thousands of Amazon marketing companies. A quick search on Google, and you’ll come back more confused than when you started your search.

And online, you’ll find dozens of domains, listing digital marketing companies and consultants on their ranks of top Amazon marketing agencies.

The only problem?

Most of these ranked agencies offer the same services or only have Amazon marketing as one of their numerous services.

Marketing that generates sales on Amazon is highly competitive. Hence, it’s best to avoid marketing generalists who do everything under the sun for a buck when marketing on Amazon.

My recommendation?

Work with a marketing company with deep expertise in Amazon, and they’ll help you to grow your store on the Amazon platform.

To make it easier for you, my team took the time to review and rank the top Amazon marketing companies based on what they are exceptional for, as you’ll find below.

#1 Neil Patel Digital — Best for Store and Products’ Content Marketing

About 23% of global shoppers said they first visit Amazon when they lack shopping inspiration. And for general online shoppers, 89% of them said they preferred Amazon to other e-commerce sites.

Do you know what this means?

It means that if your store and products are excellently optimized for the internet and Amazon’s search engines, they’ll find you when they make this research.

No doubt, a lot goes into the mix of getting your store and products to rank highly on the web and Amazon. But, content is still the king of the web, and that includes on Amazon.

With exceptional, SEO-driven content marketing, you can steer clear of the competition and help shoppers to find your store and products when they jump online to shop.

Content can make your store and products discoverable to drive targeted traffic. It can also help to engage prospects until they hit your checkout button on Amazon.

Neil Patel Digital’s specialty and core thinking is developing content marketing strategies that are both discoverable and engaging:

And don’t take my word for it.

Companies around the world, including those who sell on Amazon, turn to Neil Patel Digital and love us for our expertise in using content to drive sales.

We regularly do audience and keyword research, store optimization, and product descriptions that align with search queries on Amazon.

And at Neil Patel Digital, we have a battle-tested SEO program to drive effective and engaging content marketing campaigns for Amazon sellers.

Finally, Neil Patel Digital is one of the few marketing companies with positive ratings on countless independent review sites:

#2 Thrive Agency — Best for Amazon PPC

Only 3% of online shoppers who search for goods and services on Amazon go on to shop elsewhere.

That is, when shoppers start on Amazon, they end up buying from a seller on Amazon.

But when these buyers search things on Amazon, 70% of them don’t go past the first page and a whopping 64% click on the 1st three results.

In other words, if you sell a competitive product, not only must your store be on Amazon’s top search results’ page to get found, you must also make the very top spots.

For this, you need to invest in Amazon PPC.

And the company that comes highly recommended is Thrive Agency:

Thrive Agency has been helping Amazon sellers drive sales via PPC management since its existence in 2005 and have grown into a household name with offices in 25 locations in the US.

This company has over 150 five-star reviews across Google, Facebook, and Clutch.

Thrive Agency’s work and expertise in Amazon PPC is among the services that has earned them numerous awards from reputable domains, and they equally have Amazon-specific case studies.

#3 Vertical Rail — Best for Amazon Account Management

How you manage your Amazon account goes a long way in determining how much sales your store can generate on the platform in the long-term.

And a lot go into the equation of managing an Amazon store to transform it into a thriving business.

For example, account health, shipping performance, product deactivation, intellectual property violations, and several others all have an impact on how you market your store and products on Amazon.

Hence, to ensure 100% compliance, most sellers turn to seasoned Amazon account management services.

And one company you can trust in this area is Vertical Rail:

Vertical Rail also consults for sellers that prefer to keep the management of their Amazon accounts in-house.

For this, they provide consulting services such as Amazon store setup, product listings, Buy Box strategy, ongoing staff training, and others to help you market your store on Amazon more effectively.

They have numerous Amazon-specific case studies to show their for their work:

#4 Voice SEO – Best for Amazon Echo and Voice Search Optimization

Worldwide, the use of voice-enabled technology for shopping is growing rapidly.

In the US, for example, over 111 million people used voice-assisted devices in 2019.

And one of the most-used devices is the Amazon Echo.

In short, over 65% of brands project voice ordering would play a critical role in future marketing and sales strategies. Also, two-thirds of consumers with a voice-enabled device said they consider using their voice devices to place orders.

What do these trends show?

If you properly optimize your Amazon store and product listings for Amazon Echo and voice search generally, you’ll boost your marketing efforts.

And one company focused on helping Amazon sellers on this front is Voice SEO:

Voice SEO offers a full-fledged voice and Alexa search optimization services, including coverage for Apple’s Siri and the Google Assistant.

TopSEOs, a reputable ranking domain, ranks Voice SEO as the number one marketing company for voice search optimization.

Voice SEO is a California-based marketing company with a transparent pricing model, which starts at $3,000 monthly.

And this company has earned relevant awards and accreditations to show for their commitment to excellence

#5 Voy Media – Best for Amazon Social Media Marketing

With this amount of addiction to social media, it’s safe to assume that when people aren’t shopping for new items on Amazon, you could find them on one social media platform.

If you do a great marketing job on a social platform your target audience frequents, you can engage and drive them to your Amazon store and product listings.

Most successful Amazon sellers leverage social media to drive growth.

And one marketing company exceptional at helping Amazon sellers take advantage of social media to drive sales is Voy Media:

Not only is Voy Media a top Facebook marketing company for e-commerce brands and Amazon sellers, but their Amazon marketing services extends to Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat, and others.

Voy Media combines strategy and high-level creative deployments to help Amazon sellers drive sales via social media.

And they have dozens of impressive case studies in their portfolio.

5 Characteristics That Make a Great Amazon Marketing Company

No Amazon marketing company becomes great overnight. Even in rare exceptions where one does, there are characteristics that show they know their onions.

Let’s explore some of such characteristics below.

1. They Know the Amazon Platform In-side Out

Most marketing companies will claim their generic digital marketing services apply to the Amazon ecosystem automatically.

That’s not 100% correct.

Marketing on Amazon has its best practices, dos and don’ts. Hence, a characteristic of exceptional Amazon marketing companies is a practical, in-side out knowledge of the platform.

To can check for this trait, see if the company has guides or training resources, teaching how to increase sales on Amazon:

2. A process for implementing their core service

This characteristic of the best Amazon marketing agencies has two dimensions.

First, it’s a reminder that the top agencies have a core Amazon marketing service. And that they have developed tested programs for implementing this service.

3. A diverse team of experts

Successful Amazon store and products’ marketing campaigns start from proper store setup, optimization and products listings to descriptions development of brand-specific creatives, and others.

It also depends on knowing what PPC keywords to bid on and how to optimize your pricing strategy to outrank competitors with positive ROI to show.

All the above hardly works with a one-man team.

Hence, a characteristic you’ll find with exceptional Amazon marketing companies is a team of diverse experts:

4. Impressive clients’ portfolio

Scrolling the website of any marketing company is something we do on default before we even consider talking to them.

And I highly recommend this, as that’s an excellent way to see who they have produced results for.

But when it comes to Amazon marketing companies, you can confirm if they belong in the top league by checking if they have an impressive clients’ portfolio:

5. Real customer testimonials

Next to an impressive portfolio of clients, real testimonials by past and existing customers is a characteristic of exceptional Amazon marketing companies.

You should look out for this, as it gives you a sense of what customers they’ve served think of their services.

What To Expect From a Great Amazon Marketing Company

Top Amazon marketing companies exist first to help sellers score positive ROI on the platform.

As I’ve shown you so far, the seller competition is sky-high on Amazon. And with more adoption of the platform by consumers and sellers alike, there’s no sign of this slowing down soon.

With a top Amazon marketing company, you can navigate this growing competition, reach customers when it matters, and grow a profitable business on the e-commerce site.

To partner with one, some steps you’ll likely follow are:

1. Filling an inquiry form

Filling an inquiry form is the first step to partnering with a top Amazon marketing company.

As I said earlier, exceptional Amazon marketing brands are there to help you drive more sales. But to help your store generate more sales on Amazon, you’ll need to share your unique challenges and needs via the inquiry or contact form on their site.

2. A discovery session

An inquiry form usually only scratches the surface on your needs or how a marketing company can help you.

Expect an experienced Amazon marketing company to invite you to a discovery session where you’ll share more insights into your needs and challenges over a one-on-one call with an expert.

3. Strategic recommendations

A discovery session allows an expert at a top Amazon marketing company to get a more insightful grasp of your challenges and needs.

After this call, most will assign tasks to relevant members on their team to perform in-depth research, using what you shared with them.

Strategic recommendations customized to your needs, as it concerns driving more sales on Amazon with marketing is usually the outcome of conducting in-depth research based on what you’ve shared with a top Amazon marketing company up to this point.

So expect this.

4. A Proposal and contract

Top Amazon marketing companies usually hop on a call to discuss and clarify findings from their research and strategic recommendations.

In some cases, you’ll receive this as a document via email.

And if conversations with you and a top Amazon marketing is positive up to this point, expect to receive a proposal and contract to work together.

Conclusion: Is Partnering with a Top Amazon Marketing Company Worth it?

Yes.

Amazon’s growth is steadily on the rise.

Not only is Amazon the world’s largest e-commerce marketplace for sellers with but it is miles ahead of its closest rival, Walmart.

Millions of sellers are flocking to Amazon for a bite of the billions the platform generates. And this scenario explains why selling on Amazon is so competitive.

For instance, only 200,000 (about 0.08%) on Amazon manage to cross the $100,000 revenue mark.

To give yourself a chance of succeeding on Amazon, partnering with a top Amazon marketing company is a no-brainer, as there’s more that meets the eye in driving sales on Amazon.

And you won’t go wrong, choosing from any of the top five companies I profiled above. Or, start by going through this detailed marketing training I created for Amazon sellers.

The post The 5 Best Amazon Marketing Companies of 2020 appeared first on Neil Patel.

Source