The 7 NYSE Gold Stocks Hitting New 52-Week Highs

gold bars

Getty

You could make a case that a diversified portfolio of select gold stocks is outperforming the NASDAQ-100 NDAQ and it’s developed without too much notice in the major financial media.

With all of the excitement around the new highs for Amazon AMZN and Microsoft MSFT , you may have missed it that these 7 miners of the yellow metal did the same or better.

Alamos Gold is Canadian-based with headquarters in Toronto and worldwide operations.

Alamos Gold weekly price chart, 7 1 20.

stockcharts.com

You can see how the stock has dipped all the way down to 3 to 3.50, first in late December, 2018 and then again during the mid-March dump of almost all stocks. This week, Alamos Gold goes for 9.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals is registered in Bermuda with “shareholder services” in Portland, Maine and investment manager Merk Investments in San Francisco.

ASA weekly price chart, 7 1 20.

stockcharts.com

This miner dipped in mid-March to below the 2018 low of about 8. ASA has recovered from the massive 1st quarter sell-off and now is priced at above 17.

AngloGold Ashanti AU is headquartered in South Africa with operations in Africa, the Americas and Australia.

AngloGold Ashanti weekly price chart, 7 1 20.

stockcharts.com

This one shows a steadier uptrend than the others with each low slightly higher than the previous one. AngloGold could be picked up for about 8 in mid-2018 and then at about 13 in March of this year. This week the price is above 29.

B2 Gold is based in Vancouver, British Columbia with mining operations around the world.

B2Gold weekly price chart, 7 1 20.

stockcharts.com

Take a look at the extraordinary volatility of B2Gold so far this year. From 4.8 in early February all the way down to 2.2 by mid-March and then all the way back up to 5.63.

Gold Fields is a South African-based mining company with operations in that nation as well as in Peru, Australia and West Africa.

Gold Fields weekly price chart, 7 1 20.

stockcharts.com

Goldfields is another gold stock chart with a somewhat steadier upward bent than the others. Below 2.5 at the 2018 low and then a rally up to above 7.5 this February. A dip back down to below 4 and it’s now above 9.

Seabridge Gold is a Canadian miner based in Toronto, Ontario and in Smithers, British Columbia.

Seabridge Gold weekly price chart, 7 1 20.

stockcharts.com

You can see how different this chart is than the other gold stock price charts. This year’s February/March dip took out the previous lows of the past 3 years. Now, Seabridge has rallied to a new high of 17.5.

Sandstorm Gold hit just below 3.50 during the mid-March mad selling and is now priced at 9.57.

Sandstorm Gold weekly price chart, 7 1 20.

stockcharts.com

No recommendation to buy is made.

It’s just that you may have been so focused lately on hot big-name tech stocks that you failed to observe the price action of these in the precious metals sector. It’s not been kept secret but, on the other hand, they don’t seem to get mentioned anywhere near as much despite the positive movement.

All are traded on the New York Stock Exchange so plenty of analyst-style information should be available to investors with interest.

Whether the bullish trend in gold stocks stems from classic “fear of inflation” or just fear in general, it’s impossible to say for sure. That they’ve been headed upward steadily for weeks is clear.

Source