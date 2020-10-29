Breaking
The Adorably Cute 'Part Time UFO' Is Now Available On Switch

written by Forbes October 29, 2020
The Adorably Cute ‘Part Time UFO’ Is Now Available On Switch

While Part Time UFO was released back in 2018 for mobile, the adorably cute game is now finally available on the Switch.

The premise of the game has you play as a rather endearing UFO, that picks up various objects to help the in-game characters.

Originally released on iOS and Android, HAL Laboratory took the rare route of treating it as a premium game, without free-to-play monetization.

In any case, the move to Switch is definitely an improvement, as having proper controls makes a big difference here.

It’s also nice to see a new HAL Laboratory game available on the Switch, as it feels like a much better fit than on mobile.

If you are at all curious, I also spoke with Satoshi Mitsuhara a while back about Part Time UFO and other games from HAL Laboratory.

Anyway, Part Time UFO is now out on Switch for a very affordable $8.99, so make sure to check it out.

