The Agency Growth Secrets Behind Design Pickle

written by Duct July 22, 2020
The Agency Growth Secrets Behind Design Pickle

Marketing Podcast with Russ PErry

Design PickleIn this episode of the Duct Tape Marketing Podcast, I interview Russ Perry, CEO of Design Pickle. Russ Perry has been involved in branding and marketing strategy for over the last decade. He has worked to shift the status-quo with brands such as Apple, Morgan Stanley, Pebble Tec, LG, Botanicare and the Harlem Globetrotters.

In 2015 he launched Design Pickle – the world’s largest flat-rate graphic design platform. Design Pickle has helped over thousands of clients use the Graphic Design Cloud – a unique combination of graphic design service backed with technology and automation. Russ Perry founder Design Pickle from the idea that everybody needs access to seamless, reliable, and professional graphic design on a consistent basis.

Questions I ask Brad Perry:

  • What’s new at Design Pickle?

  • What’s been the secret to your growth?

  • Why is expanding into other areas not tripping you up?

  • Do you have to do some convincing that design pays for itself?

  • How to add value with process?

What you’ll learn if you give a listen:

  • What type of advantage a content calendar can play

  • How top leadership can improve growth

  • What values have worked for growth

  • How to launch new processes successfully

More about Brad Perry:

Zephyr logoThis episode of the Duct Tape Marketing Podcast is brought to you by Zephyr.

Zephyr is a modern, cloud-based CMS that’s licensed only to agencies. The system is lightweight, easy to use, and incredibly fast. And with an array of beautiful themes to choose from, you can get your clients’ websites up-and-running quickly and with less effort. Or, if you’d rather build a custom site, Zephyr includes agency services to be your plug-and-play dev shop.

Zephyr is passionate about helping agencies create great websites for their clients. To learn more, go to Zephyrcms.com.

Free eBook 
7 Steps to Scale Your Consulting Practice Without Adding Overhead

“This training from Duct Tape Marketing has exceeded my expectations and I couldn’t be happier” ~ Brooke Patterson, VanderMedia

