The Agency Growth Secrets Behind Design Pickle

In this episode of the Duct Tape Marketing Podcast, I interview Russ Perry, CEO of Design Pickle. Russ Perry has been involved in branding and marketing strategy for over the last decade. He has worked to shift the status-quo with brands such as Apple, Morgan Stanley, Pebble Tec, LG, Botanicare and the Harlem Globetrotters.

In 2015 he launched Design Pickle – the world’s largest flat-rate graphic design platform. Design Pickle has helped over thousands of clients use the Graphic Design Cloud – a unique combination of graphic design service backed with technology and automation. Russ Perry founder Design Pickle from the idea that everybody needs access to seamless, reliable, and professional graphic design on a consistent basis.

Questions I ask Brad Perry:

What’s new at Design Pickle?

What’s been the secret to your growth?

Why is expanding into other areas not tripping you up?

Do you have to do some convincing that design pays for itself?

How to add value with process?

What you’ll learn if you give a listen:

What type of advantage a content calendar can play

How top leadership can improve growth

What values have worked for growth

How to launch new processes successfully

More about Brad Perry:

