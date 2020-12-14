The Art Of Building A Legacy

By Andrew McConnell, Co-Founder and CEO of Rented.

Like many people this year, I lost a loved one in 2020. My 90-year-old grandfather, and last surviving grandparent, passed away just before Thanksgiving. As I reflect on his life, and the way he has shaped and will continue to influence the lives of those of us who survive him, I cannot help but think back to his legacy and what lessons it holds for business leaders and business builders.

Starting With Purpose

I was the first person in my family to attend an Ivy League institution. However, this is not because I was the first to be accepted into one. After serving his country and being honorably discharged from the Navy, my grandfather turned down his acceptance to Harvard Business School in order to return to Birmingham, Alabama, and help his father with their family business.

My grandfather was never driven by prestige or brand names. Instead, he chose to focus on doing the necessary work to serve his personal purpose in life. For him, this was family. This meant his own family, as his four surviving children (including my father) can attest. It also meant the families of others, with a lifetime of volunteerism with the National Exchange Club, including serving in the national leadership and being a 2013 induction into their Court of Honor.

This purpose drove everything my grandfather did, and also what he did not do. It is what helped him get up each morning with motivation and determination that still impresses me. It is also what helped feed the second lesson his legacy-building taught me.

It Takes Longer Than You Expect

So much focus in the entrepreneurial world is around fundraising and the ultimate “exit” from the business. What gets lost in this is the ability to build something that lasts, rather than just building something to flip in a matter of years.

This mindset could not be more opposite to my grandfather’s approach. Indeed, he did not “retire” until he turned 80, and even then, he stayed close to the business so he could be helpful. For him, leaving his work held no appeal. His legacy was not to be defined, and indeed is not defined, by what he left or how quickly he did so, but rather by what he continued to build day in and day out for decades.

It was his purpose-driven approach, as mentioned above, that made this sustained work ethic possible and, perhaps, inevitable for him. And it paid off. Into his late seventies, he was still setting sales records!

We often hear of overnight successes. Less often do we spend time to learn about the decades of groundwork that made those successes possible in the first place. In this sense, my grandfather’s legacy was not in the business he built and that still operates, but rather in creating an understanding, appreciation and, indeed, celebration of the journey it took to build that business. The legacy is in the work, rather than just in the outcome.

Legacy As A Starting Point For Others

My grandfather was someone who left an indelible mark on me and who I have become, so it seems only fitting that as he passed from this life, something that he helped to inspire came to life. In the same month that we lost my grandfather, my company launched a new product: our automated rate tool. It is no accident that the acronym for this new product is A.R.T. or that we have anthropomorphized the tool into a character named Art. You see, my grandfather’s name was Art McConnell.

My grandfather inspired me to become an entrepreneur in the first place. Even today, after his passing, he inspires me to serve my purpose and to do so consistently and deliberately, knowing that the journey is at least as important as the destination.

Just as his legacy has proven a launching point for me, my company and where we will go from here, I can only hope that the work I do can prove half as useful and helpful to others in their journeys.

We all leave a legacy. It is up to each of us to make sure it is the one we wish to leave behind.

