The Best Cybersecurity Companies To Work For Based On Glassdoor

Based on Glassdoor ratings, BigID, SentinelOne, KnowBe4, Zscaler, Auth0, Tanium, CyberArk, Fortinet, Recorded Future and Radware are the ten best cybersecurity companies to work for in 2020 based on the percent of employees who would recommend the company they work for to a friend.

There are currently 29,517 open positions on Glassdoor for cybersecurity professionals and 39,356 on Monster, making this category one of the hottest areas of job growth this year.

81% of employees working at cybersecurity companies approve of their CEOs’ jobs today and 71% would recommend their companies to friends looking for work.

76% of employees working for endpoint security companies are the most likely to recommend their employers to friends, leading all five categories of cybersecurity companies.

Bottom Line: Demand for cybersecurity jobs continues to grow this year due to the high number of breaches, phishing and privileged credential attacks. Cybercriminals see opportunity in the pandemic, further driving demand up for cybersecurity professionals.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' Information Security Analyst's Outlook predicts cybersecurity jobs will grow 31% through 2029, over seven times faster than the national average job growth of 4%.

Forbes readers’ most common requests center on which companies are the best to work for in cybersecurity. In response to readers’ requests, a Glassdoor-based analysis of the best cybersecurity companies was completed today using CRN’s top 100 cybersecurity companies of 2020 list as the baseline. The CRN cybersecurity list is impartial, independent and created by CRN based on their analysis and market perspectives. By comparing the (%) of employees who would recommend the company they work for to a friend and (%) of employees who approve of the CEO for each company on the CRN list, the best cybersecurity companies ranking was created. The Microsoft Excel spreadsheet of the results is available for download here. Six of the companies on the CRN list had 14 reviews or less and aren’t included in the ranking based on the findings of a factor analysis I did earlier that found fake reviews hit a wall around ten posts. The following are the highest rated software companies to work for in 2020, based on the (%) of employees who would recommend the company to a friend:

Based on CRN and Glassdoor Analysis on October 18, 2020

The following companies scored between 80% and 89% on the rating % of employees who would recommend this company to a friend:

Based on CRN and Glassdoor Analysis on October 18, 2020

