The Best Laptops Of 2020…And Other Small Business Tech News

Here are five things in technology that happened this past week and how they affect your business. Did you miss them?

1 — These are the best laptops for 2020 according to Tech Radar.

Tech Radar— a consumer technology news and review site based in the UK—has revealed its picks for the top 15 laptops of this past year. The picks include laptops that have the most up-to-date mobile technology, the most cost-effective, efficient laptops, as well as 2-in-1 laptops, to name a few. Currently, the top pick for best overall laptop goes to the MacBook Air (M1, 2020) due to its long battery life, and fanless, silent design. Dell’s XPS 15 and HP’s Spectre x360 rounded out the top three. (Source: TechRadar)

Why this is important for your business:

A great list from a very reputable source. If you’re planning on laptop purchases in 2021 this should be on your research list.

2 —TikTok launched a new small business resource center for marketers.

TikTok has announced that they are adding business offerings by launching its new Small Business Resource Center. The feature will provide small businesses with a variety of case studies, tools to help creativity and video production, and information to assist owners navigate many other areas of business. (Source: Social Media Today)

Why this is important for your business:

With more small businesses planning to bolster digital marketing to include TikTok, the newest addition will assist owners and provide support on best practices.

3 —Congress approved a COVID-19 spending bill with contentious copyright measures.

Congress has approved a new COVID-19 relief package but not without including a highly contended copyright bill titled the CASE act. According to the act, internet users illegally streaming for profit could be charged with a felony and fined $30,000. The bill appears to target individuals who profit from their illegal streaming services, but the bill doesn’t necessarily hold accountable Twitch streamers who potentially use work that is unlicensed as part of what they stream. Additionally, the bill will allow designers and artists to make copyright infringement challenges without the need to federally open a case. (Source: Engadget)

Why this is important for your business:

The new provisions may add extra liabilities for your business if you’re using copyrighted material – unknowingly or unknowingly – on your website or on social media platforms. On the other hand, the bill is also providing you with more protections if others are doing the same with your copyrighted material.

4 — RingCentral acquired conversational AI startup DeepAffects.

Cloud product platform RingCentral announced that it has obtained startup DeepAffects which focuses on conversational AI. DeepAffects has been developing tools that can identify unique voice prints through an audio clip, recognize emotion, detect intent, recognize multiple speakers, and metrics surrounding conversation. (Source: VentureBeat)

Why this is important for your business:

The technology is allowing businesses to extract analytics from their voice-based communication which is believed to be vital as businesses continue to work remotely or using a hybrid schedule. It is being predicted that 15% of customer service exchanges will be done using AI by 2021, which is 400% more than what it was in 2017 – a growing trend that may impact your customer operations.

5—Bambee raised $15 million to help small business owners solve challenging HR issues.

Bambee—which provides HR solutions for SMBs—shared that it has raised $15 million. Launched in 2016, Bambee provides an experienced HR manager to small and medium-sized businesses who otherwise did not have one. The goal is to help reduce the often contentious relationship that can be the result of businesses lacking an HR strategy or expertise. Bambee plans to use the funding to expand its offerings in order to help more businesses. (Source: AIThority)

Why this is important for your business:

The majority of SMBs in the United States do not have a qualified, professional HR manager, typically due to the high cost. Bambee is one of a growing number of HR platforms that are providing lower cost tools to help allow small businesses behave more like big businesses, particularly in this era of more regulation.

