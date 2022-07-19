Dubai is one of the world’s most renowned business hubs. Thanks to its thriving business scene, the city continues to attract investors and entrepreneurs from all over the world.

Business breakfasts are great opportunities for networking and for advancing new ventures. These small events can have a big impact, as long as you choose the right place to host them. If you live in Dubai or are planning a business trip to the city, you’ll want to know which are the best places to host a business breakfast in Dubai. Here’s our hand-picked selection, all bookable on Squaremeal.

Top 5 places for a business breakfast in Dubai

1. Best to make a great impression: At.Mosphere

If you’re looking to make a strong impression on a potential client, business partner, or investor, you just can’t go wrong by hosting a business breakfast at At.Mosphere. This exclusive restaurant is located more than 440 metres above sea level, on the 122nd floor of the world’s tallest building, the iconic Burj Khalifa.

Their breakfast menu features a-la-carte options, as well as a breakfast menu offering cold platters, eggs, crepes, and dessert. Experience for yourself, book here.

2. Best breakfast buffet: Lowe

Located in a pleasant residential area, Lowe is an excellent choice for those buffet breakfasts that can easily turn into lunches. The interior is a great example of minimalist contemporary design, which matches the fresh flair of their menu, mainly consisting of Western cuisine dishes that have sustainability at their core.

As unassuming as the restaurant may look, Lowe is an award-winning venue, since in 2021 it received TimeOut’s Dubai Best Breakfast award.

For opening hours and reservations, book here.

3. Best for an outdoor breakfast: The Farm

As it happens in other busy cities, getting around in Dubai can be stressful, especially in the morning rush hour. If you want your guest to feel welcomed into an oasis of peace as soon as they arrive for your meeting, book your business breakfast at The Farm.

This award-winning restaurant boasts a unique setting, reminiscent of a botanical garden, and has plenty of shaded outdoor seating near calming water features and surrounded by greenery. The cuisine is mostly a mix of Asian, Middle Eastern, and Mediterranean flavours. Check their breakfast menu here and book here.

4. Best at The Pointe: Brunch & Cake

For a remarkable breakfast meeting in one of Dubai’s most iconic settings, look no further than Brunch & Cake. This delightful eatery has charming interiors and great waterfront views, and it prides itself in serving wholesome food options.

Their mission, vision, and excellent reviews have led them to be featured in What’s On, TimeOut, and Entrepreneur Middle East. Book here and check their all-day brunch and other menu options here.

5. Best hotel location: Azur

Located at The Raffles Hotel, Azur is a great choice for corporate breakfast events. The venue is easy to reach by private car or taxi from virtually every part of Dubai and offers an impressive buffet breakfast featuring the best of Middle Eastern, Asian, and International cuisine.

Click here for opening hours and bookings.