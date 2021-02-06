The Country Needs To Do Much More About Unemployment

NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 05: Seats in a train station are blocked off due to Covid-19 in a Manhattan … [+] neighborhood on February 05, 2021 in New York City. New government jobs numbers released on Friday showed that while 49,000 jobs were added in January, the United States economy is still down nearly 10 million jobs lost since before the pandemic. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) Getty Images

People out of work. It’s become a regular topic and, therefore, something most people begin to tune out. Other than those affected, labor economics, economics journalists, and some organizations that focus on low-income issues, I don’t see much of anyone discussing it.

The January jobs report came out today. The New York Times headline described it as “anemic” and that it “reaffirms pandemic’s grip on [the] economy.” To Business Insider, it was “bleak.” MarketWatch: “labor market still under acute stress.”

Why so glum, chum? Because it was a mess, even though . In a statement, Oxford Economics said:

“The January jobs report featured a promising 49k advance in nonfarm payrolls, but the headline gain masked a significant lift from seasonal factors, an important 159k downward revision to the November and December job gains and a decline in the labor force participation rate. Despite a 12.5mn jobs recovery since April 2020, employment remains 9.9mn lower than pre-pandemic.”

Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer for Independent Advisor Alliance, in a statement:

“The jobs number was particularly underwhelming as far fewer jobs were expected. The headline unemployment number keeps moving down, which is normally a good thing, but the labor force participation rate has been coming down as well indicating that more people are dropping out of the headline unemployment number.”

From the National Women’s Law Center:

“275,000 women left the labor force last month, meaning they are no longer working or looking for work. They made up nearly 80% of those 20 and over who dropped out of the labor force in January. There were more than 2.3 million fewer women in the labor force in January 2021 than there were in February 2020. Before the pandemic, women’s labor force participation rate had not been this low since 1988.”

TS Lombard:

“January employment data confirm the “swoosh” designation for the shape of post-Covid recovery and, by extension, underscores the need for continued fiscal relief.”

And then, from MarketWatch, a different observation:

“U.S. stock indexes notched their best weekly gain since the November elections Friday, even though the latest update on employment showed a disappointing jobs gain in January, suggesting that recovery in the labor market is stalling.”

Because so long as the stimulus money is flowing out, interest rates are low, and bond yields have, in true pandemic style, purchased their own bidet, stocks will go up. The entire market sports the face of Mad Magazine’s Alfred E. Neuman saying, “What, me worry?”

Dig into the report itself and there is much that should cause concern. Seasonally adjusted permanent job losers were at 3.5 million. Down a bit from last October and November, but we’re at a first anniversary for the pandemic.

Forget the 6.3% unemployment rate, which itself would normally be high. Oxford Economics noted that if you factored in all the people who had left the work force, whether by choice or not, overall unemployment is above 9%. Personally, I’d suggest looking at the U-6 unemployment number, which includes people marginally attached to the labor force and those employed part-time for economic reasons. That number is 11.1%. Better than the 11.7% of December, but, whoa, this is really bad.

Out of the 49,000 jobs added, only 6,000 were in the private sector; 43,000 were government workers. That likely includes teachers and other people who were forced to the sidelines, but it shows how paltry the private sector improvements have been.

The percentage of unemployed in January who have been out of work for at least 27 weeks—more than six months—was 39.5%. Higher than in September, October, November, or December last year. You’d expect the percentage might expand over time, but it means too many people are not getting back to work at all.

For Black Americans, official unemployment (not the applicable portion of the higher U-6) is 9.2%. Unemployment for Asians sits at 6.6%. Hispanic/Latino, 8.6%.

Occupations in service jobs, which are where many of the essential workers are, is 11.4%.

Unsustainable. You can’t hollow out a workforce from within and at the bottom, particularly when GDP depends so much on consumer spending. Some want to complain about too many people getting money and high debt? How about not enough people getting money, pushing them onto government aid.

Or how about a few people getting huge amounts and driving debt for decades? That’s what the 2017 Tax Cut and Jobs Act did. But I guess as so many in places of power cling to the Gospel of Wealth, where only the well-to-do are beloved by God, that’s a feature, not a bug.

