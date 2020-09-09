The Data Is Clear: PPP Needs To Be Extended ASAP To Keep Small Businesses Afloat

UNITED STATES – AUGUST 27: The U.S. Capitol dome is seen at sunrise on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. … [+] (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

The toll of the coronavirus pandemic on communities across the U.S. is heartbreaking. The impact is especially profound for the friends and families of individuals lost, as well as those who have been sickened and the people who care for them.

Also among those heavily impacted are the owners, employees and patrons of more than 130,000 businesses now permanently closed. And amid all of this, the pandemic has hit minority-owned businesses particularly hard.

The federal government’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) helped stave off some of the pain for America’s small businesses, but it came to a sudden stop on Aug. 8, when the law behind it expired. Now it seems that PPP’s expiration is causing a spike in jobless claims. It’s unclear if and when this vital program will be extended, as members of Congress went on their August recess without a new coronavirus aid deal in place.

This is a grave oversight. For the sake of the millions of small business owners dealing with the worst financial crisis since the Great Depression, Congress needs to greenlight the next round of the PPP. Businesses should be given access to a second round of aid, especially as there’s no end in sight to the pandemic.

Shuttered businesses and shattered confidence

We hear it all the time: small businesses are the backbone of the U.S. economy, accounting for 99.7% of U.S. employer firms. They also account for 49.2% of private-sector employment, according to the SBA. It’s in every taxpayers’ interest to keep these businesses afloat.

The numbers show that small business in America is in trouble. Temporarily-closed businesses are now permanently shuttered; the number of permanent closures shot up 14% from June to July, Yelp reports. Business closures have increased 55% since March 1, a sobering statistic that signals the loss of livelihoods, jobs and integral parts of our towns and cities. The pain is expected to continue.

Over one-quarter of small businesses saw at least a 50% reduction in year-over-year revenues, according to Kabbage. Additionally, most have reduced their payroll expenses by at least half—meaning layoffs or pay cuts. Without government intervention, a third of retailers, service firms and factories expect to run out of money in less than a year and shutter in six to 10 months if sales remain low, according to a Federal Reserve Bank of New York survey.

A U.S. Chamber of Commerce poll found that two in three minority small business owners are concerned about having to permanently close their business, while 57% of non-minority owners said the same. Overall, businesses are losing confidence. In a poll of SBA lenders, 75% reported that their borrowers have little confidence in an upcoming rebound for Main Street.

A glimmer of hope

The PPP brought hope, and much needed funds, into the hands of small business owners. Kabbage estimated that its PPP operations have protected 827,000 jobs across more than 273,000 small businesses. My company, Lendio, estimates to have preserved 1.1 million jobs through PPP loan approvals facilitated by our lending partners. An estimate conducted by MIT researchers that looked at data from ADP, one of the world’s largest payroll processing firms, found that the “PPP boosted employment at eligible firms by 2 to 4.5 percent” and “increased aggregate U.S. employment by 1.4 million to 3.2 million jobs through the first week of June 2020.”

This shows the program has been doing what it was intended to do.

During normal times, businesses in need of funds turn to family, friends and local and state governments. But that hasn’t happened during the pandemic, according to LendingTree. Looking at U.S. Census data, the firm found that only a little more than 4% of businesses have sought aid from family or friends, while about 5% of businesses have asked for help from state or local governments. Instead, small businesses have turned to the federal government—nearly eight in 10 have received aid from the federal government since the coronavirus pandemic began, according to a SCORE survey. Now that the PPP is on hold, where can businesses turn for relief?

Renew the PPP, ASAP

Sen. Marco Rubio, chairman of the Senate Small Business Committee, stressed how important the PPP is to the continued health of American businesses.

“You are going to begin to see, at some point, small business layoffs again as companies run out of the PPP money,” Rubio said on CNBC’s Squawk Box. “That’s a real thing, and we are going to see it unfortunately, and then that begins to trickle across the rest of the economy, including the real estate sector because they can’t pay rent, and so forth. And so we have to act, we have to do something.”

While Democrats and Republicans work out the details of an extension, lenders are waiting and expecting to do their part to help small businesses. More than half anticipate a PPP extension after Congress returns from recess, and hope for changes that will allow more businesses to receive loans.

Despite the doom and gloom caused by the pandemic, the owners of the smallest businesses are looking forward to the future. According to a survey conducted by GoDaddy, “Seven in 10 entrepreneurs said they expect to recover within a year and 63 percent reported they expect to grow at least 25 percent in the next three to five years, a figure similar to pre-crisis expectations.” Thirty percent of respondents even said they had or intended to start a business, non-profit or side hustle.

It’s amazing to see the resolve of small business owners in the face of the pandemic, but we can’t expect them to endure unprecedented challenges and financial turmoil on determination alone. We need to do everything we can to support them, and that starts with the extension of the PPP, ASAP.

