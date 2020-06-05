‘The Division 2’ PTS Details A Massive Slate Of Exotic Buffs, And One Big Nerf

Division 2

The Division 2’s most recent PTS has unleashed a slate of buffs for underperforming exotics out into the wild, and changed other aspects of guns because of how much weapon handling has been buffed in the game recently to make it feel less…sluggish, which has long been a problem in the series.

Players will no doubt be excited to see that exotics they already have may now suddenly be viable at a higher level, so I hope you saved those good stat rolls on weapons that were bad at the time. Let that be a lesson to you.

So, what’s being changed? The list is long, and is a combination of alternations to the handling stat because of those changes, but also just a lot of flat-out buffs to a bunch of weapons. Though one weapon was hit with a pretty big nerf, but we’ll get to that at the end. Here is the grand list from Ubisoft:

The Bighorn

Big Game Hunter: Headshots now grant +2% Headshot Damage, up from +1%

Increased optimal range from 27m to 40m

Optics mod bonus increased from +0% to +30% Headshot Damage

Magazine mod bonus changed from +7% Headshot Damage to +10% Reload Speed

Mantis

Optics mod bonus increased from +35% to +40% Headshot Damage

Muzzle mod bonus changed from +7% Headshot Damage to +5% Critical Hit Chance

Now highlights weakpoints when aiming through the scope

Nemesis

Optics mod bonus increased from +35% to +45% Headshot Damage

Underbarrel mod bonus reduced from +15% to +5% Weapon Handling

Chameleon

Adaptive Instincts: Increased the number of hits required to gain the body-shots buff from 60 to 75, and increased its weapon damage bonus from +80% to +90%

Optics mod bonus changed from +15% Accuracy to +15% Critical Hit Chance

Muzzle mod bonus changed from +5% Critical Hit Chance to +10% Accuracy

Underbarrel mod bonus changed from +10% Critical Hit Chance to +10% Stability

Eagle Bearer

Underbarrel mod bonus changed from +10% Stability to +10% Weapon Handling

Lady Death

Breathe Free: Lowered the amount of maximum stacks from 40 to 32, and increased the damage amplification per stack from 60% to 75%

Optics mod bonus increased from +5% to +10% Critical Hit Chance

Muzzle mod bonus changed from +5% Critical Hit Chance to +5% Critical Hit Damage

Underbarrel mod changed from +5% Critical Hit Damage to +500% Melee Damage

Pestilence

Muzzle mod bonus changed from +10% Stability to +10% Accuracy

Underbarrel mod bonus changed from +10% Weapon Handling to +10% Stability

The Chatterbox

Optics mod bonus increased from +5% to +15% Critical Hit Chance

Muzzle mod bonus changed from +10% Critical Hit Chance to +5% Critical Hit Damage

Underbarrel mod bonus reduced from +15% to +10% Weapon Handling

Magazine mod bonus changed from +10% Reload Speed to +10 Rounds

Magazine base capacity reduced from 60 to 50

Liberty

Optics mod bonus changed from +5% Critical Hit Chance to +5% Headshot Damage

Muzzle mod bonus changed from +15% Stability to +5% Critical Hit Chance

Magazine mod bonus changed from +15% Reload Speed to +15% Weapon Handling

No longer highlights weakpoints when aiming

Regulus

Muzzle mod bonus changed from +5% Critical Hit Damage to +20% Accuracy

So, the ones I’m most interested in seeing in action would be The Bighorn with its crazy headshot damage now, and Chameleon which seems a lot more viable with those changes. I also like the idea of Lady Death given 500% melee damage given the design of the gun.

And the nerf? That would be the following, given that the handling changes made the gun way too good, apparently:

Merciless/Ruthless

Binary Trigger: Reduced the amplified weapon damage at 7 stacks from 900% to 500%, and the explosion damage from 1200% to 500%

Muzzle mod bonus reduced from +20% to +10% Stability

Underbarrel mod bonus reduced from +20% to +10% Weapon Handling

Magazine mod bonus reduced from +15% to +10% Reload Speed

Developer Comment: Merciless was previously balanced for its very unwieldy handling and compensated with very high burst damage. With access to much higher weapon handling, this is being toned down dramatically.

So, which of these will you be trying out?

