The Era Of Multimedia Engagement

The year and decade of 2020 started the dawn of a new era. In this era, the exchange of information personally and professionally went from a ring to a Zoom. Catching up with a friend or collaborating with a colleague no longer involves a phone call, but rather takes place live on video, whenever and wherever. For years, in a professional setting, web-based videoconferences were gaining traction, bringing a large number of folks from different locations into a virtual meeting room. Now, you can meet one on one or as a team, and you can arrange a video meeting working from a desk in your home.

Biologically, the roof of the human brain, called the tectum, acts as the central processor of information from our eyes and ears, directing attention to what’s important. Visual and auditory signals are paramount in overt attention processed by the tectum, where the cortex administers sensory signals in covert attention (e.g., when you’re listening to someone with your back turned). Clearly, it is much more effective to listen while facing forward. Hence, in the world of video, we capture sound alongside sight and motion cumulatively.

In video, we unsurprisingly find communication more effective, which is likewise true in the delivery of information for marketing purposes. In the sphere of consumer engagement, video messaging and advertisements are able to create an impact and get attention. According to Nielsen, 74% of a video campaign’s impact can be achieved within the first 10 seconds. In the cluttered world of digital content, short attention spans and the “small screen” of mobile viewers generate approximately half of all web traffic worldwide.

Using video through various standards like VAST, VPAID and MRAID formed by the Interactive Advertising Borough (IAB) and best practices like Better Ads Standards advocated by the Coalition for Better Ads, multimedia provides the pinnacle of viewer engagement. Moreover, we find the more integrated multimedia commercials are in the viewer’s native content environment, the more prone they are to attaining viewer interaction. Here are the six cornerstones to achieving the highest level of multimedia engagement in the new era:

Custom Experience

More custom, more elegant. Preroll videos, the gold standard in multimedia advertising, are dreaded by viewers. No one likes to wait to watch. Alternatively, outstreaming videos of up to 15 seconds in duration can both provide larger form and more amenable attention at the top or inline content as a viewer opens or scrolls content. A Comscore study cited by eMarketer found that native video ad recall, ad uniqueness and intent metrics all outperforming by a factor of nearly two times or greater the aggregate.

Contextual Relevancy

Sight, sound and (e)motion. Semantic alignment in multimedia messaging to the content environment of the viewer and, moreover, sentiment alignment based on evoking analogous emotion — like the exhilaration of a family outing story that required fast vehicle entry by the kids and seeing the new family features of a minivan commercial — has been measured by our company to create four to six times lift in favorability and brand advocacy, along with an increase in purchase intent of over 280%.

Content Enrichment

Richer content, richer experience. The presentation of real-time data, such as pricing and inventory for a product or social feeds related to the brand or particular campaign, generates higher viewer appeal and interest. According to a Local Consumer Review Survey cited by Search Engine Land, approximately 72% of consumers trust online reviews as much as personal recommendations, while 52% said that positive online reviews make them more likely to choose a business. That’s a pretty powerful punch to pack in a multimedia campaign.

Call To Action

More interactive, more interaction. The incorporation of an interactive button or component, such as tapping to view something or get something, activates viewer interaction. Nearly half of users who intentionally click on ads take secondary actions such as viewing a relevant website or searching for additional information based on an IAB study cited by eMarketer. According to the 2018 Video Marketing Survey conducted by Brightcove, viewing video resulted in over half of consumers engaging with the brand, with 20% visiting the brand’s website and 20% conducting further research.

Device Leverage

More native, more natural. Leveraging mobile device capabilities like finding the closest advertiser store to your geographic location or being able to click to call to get a quote or speak with a rep significantly increases engaged viewer consideration and conversion. In a Mobile Path-to-Purchase report cited by Marketing Land, “61% of shoppers that click on mobile ads prefer those which include a phone number for the business. Overall, half of shoppers that take post-click secondary actions want to purchase within the hour, and 70% go on to make a purchase.”

Haptic Enhancement

More haptic, more apt to interact. At Spotible, we found that kinesthetic interaction on touch screens, such as flipping through a flipbook or reactive states to navigation on a page, whether at rest or active, increases carousel view-through rates over standard types by 90%, direct response by over 80% and overall lead generation by 72%.

In the era of multimedia engagement, sight, sound and emotion are crucial elements that make a big difference. Once attention is attained, travel the path to intention and interaction using custom experiences, contextual relevancy, content enrichment, calls to action, device leverage and haptic enhancement for the reward of consumer engagement. The higher the impact of each engagement principle, the greater the reward of consumer engagement in the new multimedia era.

