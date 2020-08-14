The Future Of Retail: Three Areas Where Successful Retailers Are Focused

Co-Founder and CEO of Retail Zipline, a company that helps brick-and-mortar stores streamline communication and task management.

A new customer told me something one morning that stuck with me that entire day. She said, “If I were to be really honest with myself, we were having a lot of internal problems before Covid-19 hit. But in the face of the crisis, our problems were really magnified.”

Zara is closing 1,200 stores. Starbucks is closing 400. Nordstrom is closing 16, Bed Bath & Beyond is closing 200, and Macy’s is closing 125. While Covid-19 may have magnified them, these businesses’ problems didn’t start during the pandemic. Rather, in the crunch to analyze the business and rightsize, these companies likely uncovered a host of problems that were never addressed.

Remember the port crisis of 2014? I do, and if you work in retail, I’m sure you do, too. Back then, I was in the thick of it: running store communications for a major retailer and dealing with the supply chain impacts that left our stores with almost 50% less on-hand inventory than the year before.

All of us at the company were worried, of course. But in the end, there was a silver lining. A crisis that was out of our control forced us to look at things differently — and eventually make changes for the better.

Covid-19 is like the port crisis but on an even bigger scale. It’s shone a spotlight on problems that have festered in retail organizations for decades. Retailers today can focus on three key areas to adjust to the future of retail: multipurpose storefronts, authenticity and speed, and seamless customer experience.

Multipurpose Storefronts

Now, under a spotlight, retailers can see that the future of stores is smaller store footprints. If stores are to become both distribution centers and storefronts, there may be more of them but less square feet for selling. The store will become a location for quick shipping (buy online, ship from store), convenient returns and showrooming, where customers can learn about products and try things on. For many retailers, that means there will be more store locations, but smaller stores.

Before the pandemic, retailers were already making predictions about what the future of retail could look like. Five years ago, rising rents and competition from Amazon pushed major players like Target, Walmart and Nordstrom to look at smaller-format operations and opening stores in urban areas less than a quarter of the square footage of their regular counterparts. Brands like Uniqlo and MAC started deploying AI-powered technology in the form of “try-on mirrors.” The allure of a “cashierless” experience encouraged retailers like Old Navy to pursue mobile point-of-sale solutions at select locations.

Often, these special projects didn’t amount to much more than novelties. But today, Covid-19 is helping push retailers to do things differently.

Authenticity And Speed

Covid-19 has illuminated the fact that the legacy model with a sprinkle of innovation won’t cut it anymore. What consumers want, more than anything, is to quickly acquire the best products they can afford. In an age in which Amazon sales account for an unimaginable almost 40% of U.S. retail e-commerce sales, there’s no choice: Brick-and-mortar retailers must change if they expect to capture a customer’s share of wallet.

Today, I can have the products I need delivered to me by Amazon in two or three days. That same order placed on a specialty retailer’s website might take weeks. But I might have no loyalty to Amazon. It isn’t a brand; it’s only a platform. I’d much rather buy from a brand that aligns with my personal values and provides me with expert advice.

Even younger generations agree. According to my company’s survey of more than 1,000 U.S. consumers ages 18-24, 82% of Gen Z shoppers claim they’re more likely to buy from a brand that uses ethical business practices. They prefer making connections and community. These shoppers want to chat with their friends or engage with store associates. Despite the emphasis on fast delivery times, people still crave an authentic experience.

The retailers that can deliver an authentic product and experience that customers crave while offering the speedy service required to give customers instant gratification will win. Luckily, the building blocks are already there. Brands have been able to build tremendous loyalty and customer followings through social media, loyalty programs, targeted campaigns and good old-fashioned service. In addition, established brands already have convenient store distribution points in place that can serve multiple purposes.

Seamless Customer Experience

The expansion of services like curbside pickup and ship from store means stores can, and should, operate more like tiny distribution centers with storefronts. With good processes, technology and tracking, store teams can serve both online and in-store customers and truly deliver a seamless customer experience — from picking and packing to greeting, to providing personalized product recommendations when customers use the store as a pick-up center.

Contactless transactions can empower customers to pay on their mobile device, eliminating the need for bulky cash wraps and enabling a more omnichannel, or hybrid, way of shopping. AI-powered technology can support virtual try-on experiences without the need to keep a backstock of products in every possible style, color or size. Retail has always talked about the omnichannel experience, but it has never been able to deliver on it. Covid-19 may be the push needed to make it a reality.

I don’t think I’m alone in admitting that I miss shopping. We have all, at one time or another, stepped inside a great store and marveled at its sense of place, the energy of its associates and the power of its brand. That’s an experience I believe Amazon can’t ever match. If today’s brick-and-mortar retailers can bring their brands to life in authentic, memorable ways while also delivering on a new promise of speed and efficiency, then they can win. Covid-19 has made it clear where retailers need to go. Let’s get there together.

