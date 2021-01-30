The Great Digital Reset: Chasing Talent, Not Capital

Lifelong education is essential. getty

The world of the future is not the world of capitalism, it’s the world of “talentism.” In other words, human talent is increasingly being seen as more essential to today’s enterprises than capital.

That’s the word from Professor Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum, in a discussion at AWS re:Invent, as relayed by Teresa Carlson, vice president with Amazon Web Services. The interview (available on YouTube) was conducted as part of AWS re:Invent prior to WEF’s annual Davos confab.

Addressing the global skills revolution requires collaboration between companies and governments, Schwab says. “The world of the future is not the world of capitalism, it’s the world of ‘talentism’.” Talent has become the new currency that fuels and sustain ventures, more so than money alone, he says. Talent is needed to support technology development, which has accelerated at a blinding pace over the past year, in response to the Covid crisis. “It’s a world of talentism. Because the world’s precious resource is talents It’s not financial capital any more. Capital is always available if you have a talent which is unique.”

The broad skills needed to advance in this world include, complex problem solving, critical thinking, analysis, creativity, originality, capability to take initiatives, says Schwab. Add resilience, stress tolerance and flexibility, requirements that arose over the past year during Covid. The specific skill areas that will be in most demand include data analysts, data scientists, artificial intelligence specialists, big data specialists, and digital marketing and strategy specialists.

Accordingly, the coming post-Covid era provides an opportunity for a “great reset,” or “great reinvention,” Schwab continues. “The capitalist system provided us with tremendous economic progress, social development; look just at Amazon. But the system also has shown some deficiencies. For example, there are many people who are left behind. And some we see, also, is the damage we do partially to nature.”

Technology is at the heartbeat of WEF’s initiatives, “and technology can be a powerful tool to democratize access to learning opportunities,” Carlson points out. Education — and lifelong learning — is the key to nurturing the talent needed to sustain digital enterprises. “Education is not just a task for governments,” Schwab says. “It’s a task for public-private cooperation. I think we have to make sure that we provide those learning opportunities inside companies but also outside companies. In an ideal world, everybody should be certified regularly on upskilling so that they can create the proof for their own upskilling. We need a pathway to lifelong learning.”

Along with a skills revolution, “we need also an educational revolution in how we teach those skills,” Schwab points out. “With the Covid-19 crisis, we have seen how fast things can happen if we are under pressure. What took us in terms of transformation sometimes years can now be achieved in months, or what took us months can now be achieved in days.”

Likewise, the digital educational revolution can move just as quickly if urgency is applied. “If you combine education with artificial intelligence, we can have a kind of commoditization, which means everybody has access. But we can have also with artificial intelligence an individualization of education. I see fantastic new opportunities in education by combining digitalization with artificial intelligence. That will lead to a situation where not only a selected elite has access to education, but everybody can have access to education. But it is the duty and obligation of companies to provide the necessary platforms. Then I think everybody has it in his or her own hands to use those platforms to acquire the skills which are needed in the future.”

