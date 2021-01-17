The Hidden Drag From The S&P 500 That Can Reduce Your Returns

Just how easy is it to beat capitalization weighted indices? Photographer: Alex Kraus/Bloomberg © 2020 Bloomberg Finance LP

Capitalization-weighted indices are popular. They give more weight to larger companies. The S&P 500 is perhaps the most prominent example. However, researchers are suggesting that this sort of index can underperform other weighting strategies. The question is why.

Beating The Index

Researchers at Intech and the London School of Economics believe they have the answer in a 2019 paper published in the Journal of Investment Consulting. This builds on original research from Rob Arnott and others in a 2013 paper from the Journal of Finance. That second paper showed if you weighted stocks equally, randomly or in several other so-called naive ways, you would generally outperform a capitalization-weighted index, such as the S&P 500, over the long term. In this case the long-term is measured in decades.

Diversification

There are various ways to explain why certain so-called naive portfolios tend to beat the S&P 500 over the long term, but perhaps the clearest explanation is better diversification. The S&P 500 gives a very high weight to just a few stocks. Currently Microsoft MSFT , Apple AAPL , Amazon, Facebook and Tesla TSLA make up about a fifth of the value of the S&P 500 despite being only approximately 1% of the companies in the index. In a sense these companies have twenty times the weight in the index than equal-weighting would give them. That extreme over-weighting could be considered poor diversification, and poor diversification over the long-term can be a drag on performance.

This is not to say that there’s anything wrong with including large capitalization stocks, but there is potentially something wrong with owning too much of them in your portfolio.

The volatility in the prices of these big names doesn’t necessarily cancel out with other stocks, given their large index weights, and remains a drag on the portfolio. Other index construction methodologies are better diversified.

Bigger Overweights

The research makes this clear by proposing a weighting formula that is even more concentrated than the S&P 500. How does it perform? It’s one of the few weighting methods that actually does even worse than the S&P 500 itself. So other weighting methods aren’t necessarily doing anything particularly clever relative to the S&P 500, they are merely better diversified.

As a further illustration, at the extreme, if you just held a 100% weighting in the single largest stock in the index, would you expect that to beat a group of 500 stocks over decades? Likely not, and in a sense, that is the diversification issue that the S&P 500 suffers from to a smaller degree. We’ve known about the value of diversification for decades, but the S&P 500 doesn’t apply the lesson as well as other index construction methodologies might.

The challenge of course is that very large stocks are much easier to trade, you can relatively easily move money in and out of large-cap names such as Apple and Microsoft. In contrast, smaller companies are harder to trade so easily when you’re transacting in large volume. That’s one reason why benchmarking against the S&P 500, and capitalization-weighted indices more generally tend to persist. Other weighting methodologies wouldn’t necessarily scale so well if everyone followed them.

Nonetheless, market capitalization weighting is not necessarily the best way to construct a portfolio. You give up on some diversification by having some big companies dominate the portfolio. That might cost you around 1-2% on your annual returns over time if history is any guide.

