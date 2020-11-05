The ‘Hidden’ Market That Businesses Are Sitting On, But Don’t Know It

Occupyd founder Callum McPherson Amy Robson

Many businesses are sitting on something of huge value to them, yet are unaware of it. Monetizing their after-hours capacity, or renting out supplementary workspace could be a goldmine for them, especially in today’s restrictive environment when firms everywhere are looking for ways to boost their income.

Occupyd is an online marketplace that offers city-based businesses with physical premises a way of maximizing their revenue by connecting them with other businesses and individuals in need of workspace.

Founded by Callum McPherson, Occupyd works across several industries in the U.K., including hospitality, hairdressing and beauty salons, workshops, photography studios, and event spaces.

“A cafe that closes its doors at 3 pm each day can advertise its kitchen space on Occupyd for small businesses or entrepreneurs catering for the evening market,” explains McPherson. “This provides out-of-hours income for the owner at a time when it’s needed the most, and eases some of the premises-related financial responsibility for the occupant.”

Previously McPherson had worked in a fintech business specializing in bank data and identity verification, predominantly selling into major financial institutions in the U.K. and U.S. During his four years there the company grew from a team of four to 30, raising $10 million in funding in the process.

With the advent of Open Banking and the surrounding regulation in 2018, the landscape of the industry changed quite dramatically, signaling to McPherson that it was time to move on and do something different. In 2018 he founded his first sharing economy business, Moto Stable, to tackle the major problem of theft facing motorcyclists living in U.K. cities.

He says: “Adopting some of the business concepts of shared workspaces like WeWork, I sourced commercial property, divided it into individual spaces and sold them on a membership basis to motorcyclists who lived in the city but didn’t own have a garage. I initially set this up as a side business, but the scale of demand very quickly became evident and the business soon became profitable.”

It was during his time with Moto Stable, while sourcing properties and speaking to landlords, tenants, and commercial agents that he spotted a significant gap in the industry.

“It was clear that the commercial property world served the agents better than the actual occupiers of space,” says McPherson. “With surveyors taking a 10% fee for their time, they are more interested in large floor plate offices and warehouses than they are spaces for smaller businesses.”

Another of his observations was of the trend for small and micro businesses to share space, for example, joiners sub-letting their units to furniture makers, and wholesale bakers subletting their kitchens to caterers. In recognizing that this end of the market was woefully underserved by the traditional commercial property market he came up with the idea for Occupyd, which he launched at the end of 2019.

“Taking a five or 10-year lease on a building, paying a hefty deposit, and having access to it 24/7 is not what most SMEs and microbusinesses want or can afford,” he says. “Occupyd gives them access to space in prime locations, when and where they need it, so they don’t have to pay for more than they require. We also save them money on equipment, such as ovens and mixers, which would otherwise have to be bought.”

His original platform was a combination of off-the-shelf and white-labeled software hacked together in the simplest possible way, however, this early MVP drew sign-ups from very early users, all of who are still on the platform today.

The MVP costs were low and self-funded by McPherson, who was still working on Moto Stable at the time. He says: “It served the purpose of proving demand and gave us something to show to prospective investors to raise our initial funding, which was used to completely replace the platform with something purpose-built to meet the needs of our growing user base.”

Businesses listed on Occupyd can earn on average £100 per day of extra income. Over a year this provides a significant boost to the finances of most small business owners. One of the challenges, he says, has been educating business owners unfamiliar with the concept about its benefits.

“Whilst hairdressers have always rented out chairs to freelancers, cafes have not necessarily always rented out their kitchens in the evenings,” says McPherson. “Airbnb had this challenge and referred to it as a ‘hidden market’, something valuable that is already there, but which the business is not aware of.”

In August the platform had around 20,000 users, a number that has been growing by 50% month on month. It is currently available in London and Edinburgh, with plans to roll out in Manchester and Birmingham. To date, Occupyd has raised £500,000 ($654,000) in funding, has six employees, and is projecting monthly revenues of £20,000 ($26,000) by the end of 2020.

“The middle part of this year has been all about kitchen space, which is not surprising given the explosion in demand from delivery operators during the pandemic,” says McPherson. “As different types of venues open up, we are expanding into new areas, including salons therapy rooms, offices, and studios.”

McPherson’s immediate goals are to continue growing the user base before expanding into the U.S. market with his sights set on New York City. He says: “We’re driven to make life a little easier by facilitating relationships between businesses on the hunt for workspace, and those that have extra capacity, so they can help each other out and continue to grow.

