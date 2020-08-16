The Lessons ‘Borderlands 4’ Should Learn From ‘Borderlands 3’

Borderlands 3 Gearbox

Borderlands 3 seems to be winding down to a certain extent. There is one more planned big DLC coming this fall, but until then, we are having six weeks of mini events, and nothing like a new Takedown or a Revenge of the Cartels event in the interim. And while there will be a year 2 of content, it seems likely it will follow the path of the last game and do a bunch of smaller “Headhunter” DLCs, not the larger ones we’ve seen this year.

As such, that has me thinking a lot about Borderlands 4.

While we don’t know if that’s what Gearbox will do next, it seems likely, as the last time they took a detour it cost them a ton of time and resources to make Battleborne, which obviously did not pan out as they hoped. Borderlands 4 made for next gen consoles seems like the safe bet.

Here’s what I’m hoping they take away from Borderlands 3.

The general consensus among Borderlands fans has been that the DLCs so far have been better than the main game. I think that’s because most of them took themselves a little more seriously than the base offering, where Tyreen and Troy as “streamer villains” really just didn’t work that well. The best DLCs are Love, Guns and Tentacles and Bounty of Blood, which contain…actually very little “traditional” Borderlands comedy. Love, Guns and Tentacles focuses on the relationship between Hammerlock and Jakobs, and the villain is Lovecraftian and not meant to be a source of humor at all (though obviously the DLC does contain some funny moments). Similarly, Rose in Bounty of Blood is not trying to make us laugh, she’s trying to kill us. I feel like Borderlands discovered Handsome Jack and then felt the need to try to top him, which they can’t. And the game is at its best when it’s taking itself a bit more seriously.

That’s storyline, but in terms of actual structure, Borderlands has to work on being a more multiplayer focused game.

I don’t mean co-op. Borderlands is fine to play with friends. But Borderlands 3 has legitimately one of the worst matchmaking systems I’ve ever seen in a game, making it almost impossible to find proper matches for most of its endgame activities, either taking way too long to find games, throwing you in the wrong activity (one Takedown versus another) or loading you in with two people and thinking that’s good enough when you want a full squad of four. Fortunately 95% of Borderlands 3 is fine to play solo, and yet it feels woefully behind the times when it comes to online social play. Far and away this is the most dated aspect of the game.

Finally, I want a return to additional vault hunters being added to the game. They said they weren’t going to make DLC vault hunters in BL3, citing that not enough people used them in past games, and yet the tradeoff has been…nothing, really. We are about to finally get one new skill tree for existing Vault Hunters, but it took an entire year. And I don’t know how Gearbox can say past DLC Vault Hunters were a mistake when characters like Krieg and Gaige are beloved to this day. Borderlands 3 has an advantage over a rival like Destiny because it can add totally new classes when that game doesn’t. Marvel’s Avengers game has the right idea (PlayStation exclusive Spider-Man aside) by adding in new heroes over time for players to experiment with. Borderlands simply raising the level cap a tiny bit every few months and opening up some skill points is just not enough. Gameplay almost never meaningfully changes.

Those are my main hopes for Borderlands 4, which I’m hoping to see in a few more years, if we’re lucky. Until then, I’ll await this fall’s DLC, and whatever year 2 brings.

