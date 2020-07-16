The Misplaced Nostalgia Of Nokia Snake

If I say ‘Nokia’ what immediately comes to mind? If you are Finnish, perhaps its ‘pride’. If you have been watching the name return to the smartphone market it might be ‘phoenix’. I’m pretty that for a lot of people ‘nostalgia’ would be one of the top answers.

But there’s one element of Nokia that everyone knows. Nokia phones have the Snake game.

A person plays “Snake” game on the new “Nokia 3310” model of Finnish HMD global on the first day of … [+] the Mobile World Congress in Barcelonaon on February 27, 2017 in Barcelona. Phone makers will seek to seduce new buyers with artificial intelligence functions and other innovations at the world’s biggest mobile fair starting today in Spain. / AFP PHOTO / Josep Lago (Photo credit should read JOSEP LAGO/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

The team at HMD Global has joined in with ‘World Snake Day’ to encourage “fans of simplicity to turn back the clock and tune out from the world by playing the classic game of Snake on the new Nokia 5310 feature phone.”

To help that celebration, the reworked Nokia 5310 and Nokia 2720 Flip, which both feature the Snakes game as well as the reworked Nokia 3310, are on sale with a £10 discount code (‘SNAKEDAY’) until July 23, taking the handsets to £35 and £80 respectively.

What I find interesting though is leaning into the idea of Nokia and Snake. Because the Snake game everyone associates with Nokia isn’t the same game that runs on the new handsets. If you want to be awkward that Snake game everyone remembers isn’t even the first Snake game Nokia shipped.

Nokia was not the first company to ship a device with a game in the Snake genre. Given the simplicity of the underlying game you’ll find examples going back to 1976, as commercial releases for early home computers, type-in listings to teach programming, through to its inclusion on the Nokia 6110. That’s right, the Nokia 3310 was not the first Nokia phone with Snake (The real Snake has been retired fifteen years and living like a king in Espoo).

The version on 2000’s 3310 is actually ‘Snake II’.

And it’s this that I find curious. Because of the fascination of Snake on the Nokia 3310, it has been seen as the default version, the one that nostalgia brings to mind. And while the new Nokia handsets tap into that, the version of Snake that ships with the machine looks nothing like the Snake everyone remembers loving, nor does it play remotely like Snake from 1997 or Snake from 2000.

Perhaps the clue is in the name. Snakes. Not Snake.

Because if you go back, there was a ‘classic Nokia’ game called Snakes. The 2005 release was a huge step up from the monochrome top down view seen in the early Nokia Snake games. It brought color to the game, it brought not just square grids but hexagonal grids. It brought bonus pickups, local multiplayer over multiple handsets , the ability to copy the full game to another handset over bluetooth, global high scores, a 3D board that allowed you to snake around the top surface and then the underside, or on a sphere…

And if you hunt around on the internet, you can still find my original review:

“At the very core of the game, Snakes is a straight line moving around a grid. But you can forget about a white background and a black snake line that you would see in the “Snake” game on a regular Nokia phone (or even in the mini-game “The Sims”), because we’ve a riot of colour, shapes, graphics and noise coming at you from the screen. Watching someone else play Snakes is like the travelling through the Stargate at the end of 2001.”

But there is a catch. Snakes was launched alongside the Nokia N-Gage QD, the second of Nokia’s gaming focused smartphones. With the original N-Gage struggling to find a market, the N-Gage QD may have foxed the ergonomic and controller problems, but the damage was done and the brand became not for success but for awkward design, lack of sales, and the meme ‘Taco-phone’.

I was never a 3310 owner. Or the 6110. My first ‘Snake’ was on the ZX Spectrum, and my first ‘Snakes’ was on the Nokia N-Gage. When it comes to nostalgia, loving an obscure game on a commercially unsuccessful platform is very hard to tap into.

That said I’m still not quite sure why owners of the original Nokia 3310 would upgrade to the new Nokia 3310. The older handset is pretty much indestructible and has only needed charged seven times in the past nineteen years…

