The Most Important Green Bay Packers: Elgton Jenkins Is Headed For Stardom

The Green Bay Packers went 13-3 last season, won the NFC North and reached the NFC Championship Game. San Francisco routed the Packers, though, 37-20, in the conference title game and Green Bay enters the 2020 season with several questions.

The NFL informed teams on Saturday that training camps will open on time. That means rookies can report by Tuesday, quarterbacks and injured players by Thursday and all other veterans by July 28.

Between now and the start of camp, I will count down the ‘30 Most Important Packers’ heading into the 2020 campaign.

Left guard Elgton Jenkins checks in at No. 10. The other players that have been revealed in the top-30 are listed at the bottom of the story.

No. 10

LG, Elgton Jenkins

Last season: Jenkins began the year as the top interior backup, then took over at left guard when Lane Taylor suffered a season-ending biceps injury. Jenkins, a second-round draft pick in 2019, proceeded to have a memorable rookie year.

Jenkins graded out as Pro Football Focus’ top rookie guard and a top-10 left guard overall. In 571 pass blocking snaps, Jenkins didn’t allow a sack. He was also named to the Pro Football Writers Association All-Rookie Team.

Jenkins (6-5, 311) did have eight penalties in his 964 total snaps. But he was solid in the run game, proved a quick study and has the potential to be a future star.

Career to date: Jenkins played all five positions on the offensive line at Mississippi State. He started 26 games at center in 2017-’18 after making five starts at left tackle, two at left guard and one at right guard in 2015-’16.

Jenkins had the longest arms (34 inches) of all the centers in the draft in 2019 and posted a solid Wonderlic score of 19. The Packers loved his athleticism and versatility, and he’s already looking one of the steals of the 2019 draft.

“The kid, when you watch him, he’s got everything in his body,” Packers southwest scout Charles Walls said after the Packers drafted Jenkins. “If he wants to be dominant, if he wants to control guys, he can do it and he does it on a consistent basis. He’s powerful. We think he can control the line of scrimmage.”

So far, so good.

Outlook: Jenkins looks a future Pro Bowler and someone who could play 10 years in the league.

Jenkins and David Bakhtiari give Green Bay arguably the best left guard-tackle combination in football. And that duo, plus center Corey Linsley, is a big reason Pro Football Focus ranks the Packers’ offensive line the fourth-best in the league.

Indianapolis’ Quenton Nelson, Baltimore’s Marshall Yanda and Dallas’ Zack Martin are widely regarded as the best guards in football. If Jenkins continues his upward trend, he’ll be viewed in a similar light.

“He stepped in there really early when Lane went down and it was like we didn’t miss a beat. He’s got a rare ability as far as his size, his athleticism and his power. He’s going to be a really good player. He was a really good player for us this year and has a chance to be, if he really puts his mind to it, he has a chance to be one of the guys like we’ve had here in the past — the Josh Sittons, T.J. Langs, Marco Riveras, Mike Wahles. We’ve had a long history of really good inside players and Elgton has a chance to be one of those.” — Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst on Jenkins

“He’s very naturally gifted. I think the thing that separates him is his instincts as a football player. When you can’t really explain why you’re doing certain stuff, but you’re doing it, as someone who can relate to that earlier on in my career, that’s extremely effective because when you’re just playing fast and you’re just answering questions that you don’t really know why you’re doing it, that’s awesome because you’re not even having to think about it. I’m excited. Year 2 is usually your biggest jump. I think that he has a chance to make a big jump in his career both on the individual side, but also collectively as a team and really prepare our line to another level of dominance that I expect us to have.” — Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari on Jenkins

“Yeah, he’s very intelligent. He’s got all the physical attributes you want in an interior lineman. He has the versatility to play guard and center. So he’s just done a really good job. He’s one of those guys that the moment is not too big for him. He doesn’t panic. So, I’ve been impressed with him … how he handles things.” —Packers offensive line coach Adam Stenovich on Jenkins

