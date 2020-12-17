The Most Inspiring Immigrants Of 2020

Nurses, doctors and medical staff at an NYC Health + Hospitals/Metropolitan medical facility in New … [+] York in May 2020. (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images) Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

The year 2020 was like no other in recent memory, but many immigrants who faced difficult odds inspired Americans. These are their stories.

The Vaccine Makers: The people who developed the vaccines produced by Pfizer and Moderna will in the coming months help release America and the world from the nightmare of Covid-19 – and those individuals are overwhelmingly immigrants. They deserve thanks and appreciation for their amazing feats. “Moderna’s leaders, two cofounders and critical scientific personnel are immigrants, as are the chief executive of Pfizer and a key scientist (Katalin Karikó) who made a crucial breakthrough on messenger RNA,” as noted in a December 2020 article. Even the founder of Pfizer was an immigrant.

The Doctors and Nurses Who Gave Their Lives: More than 28% of physicians (281,000) and 15% of registered nurses (570,000) in America are foreign-born, according to a National Foundation for American Policy report. The sacrifices of native-born and immigrant health care professionals have been the backbone of the country’s response to Covid-19. “Nearly a third of the nurses who’ve died of coronavirus in the U.S. are Filipino, even though Filipino nurses make up just 4% of the nursing population nationwide,” according to CNN.

In May 2020, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy publicly acknowledged the deaths of an Indian immigrant and his daughter, physicians who lost their lives treating patients with Covid-19, reported The American Bazaar. “We remember two of our healthcare heroes, Dr. Satyender Dev Khanna and Dr. Priya Khanna,” said Murphy. “They were father and daughter. They both dedicated their lives to helping others and we lost both of them to Covid-19. The Dad was a surgeon who served both on staff and as the head of the surgical departments for multiple hospitals across our state for literally decades. . . . His daughter, Dr. Priya Khanna, was double board-certified in both internal medicine and nephrology. . . . We commit in their memory to saving as many lives as we can.”

In Houston, in November 2020, the death of an immigrant doctor shook the community. “Dr. Carlos Araujo-Preza, 51, a pulmonologist from El Salvador, had been treating hundreds of serious Covid-19 cases in Houston until he contracted the coronavirus in October,” reported NBC. “He would soon be treated by his colleagues in the same intensive care unit he ran. After having spent two weeks on a ventilator, Araujo-Preza died Nov. 30.”

“He was very brave. From March to April, when little was known about this disease, he woke up every day motivated to go to attend to patients,” according to his daughter. “He slept for weeks in the hospital. Because he was aware of the patients and the new cases that arrived, he wanted everyone to have the necessary care.”

Feeding the Hungry: Not all needs during the coronavirus pandemic have been medical. The virus caused economic dislocation and left many families searching for their next meal.

“José Andrés immigrated to the United States and became one of the best-known chefs in America. He is a public figure and entrepreneur,” according to a July 2020 profile. “After Hurricane Maria struck Puerto Rico, he proved to be the most hands-on philanthropist in America. During the Covid-19 crisis, he is once again helping Americans.”

Through his charity, World Central Kitchen (WCK), Jose Andrés and his team have helped feed the hungry. Within a month after the crisis began, the organization became active in 22 cities. “To date, WCK has provided over 33 million meals in more than 400 cities,” according to the charity.

Sacrificing His Life to Save Drowning Children: Indian-born immigrant Manjit Singh, 29, was resting at Reedley Beach in Fresno County, California, on an August day when he heard a woman with three children swimming in the Kings River cry for help.

“First he jumped in the water to save the kids and then he opened his turban and threw it like a rope,” said Malkiat Singh, Manjit’s brother-in-law, who was there when Manjit Singh died.

“When that did not work, Manjit launched himself into the river fully clothed, despite not being able to swim,” according to the Independent. “Manjit and his family were able to save two of the children, while the third was swept away by the river’s current and left in a critical condition in Valley Children’s Hospital. Manjit moved to the U.S. from India two years ago in search of a better life.”

Immigrants as Essential Workers: While many people heeded the advice to work at home during the pandemic and work remotely if possible, the country could not have functioned if everyone remained at home. Today, more Americans appreciate how important immigrants, including unauthorized immigrants, are to the U.S. economy and U.S. citizens. During the pandemic, immigrants picked crops, delivered goods and assisted in providing healthcare to Americans.

“As to illegal immigrants, you have seen who’s delivering the food, stocking the shelves, running the hospital ward, holding your hand when you’re on the ventilator,” wrote Peggy Noonan in the Wall Street Journal. “It is the newest Americans, immigrants, and some are here illegally. They worked through an epidemic and kept America going. Some in the immigration debate have argued, ‘They have to demonstrate they deserve citizenship’ – they need to pay punitive fines, jump through hoops. ‘They need to earn it.’ Ladies and gentlemen, look around. They did. Here is where the debate is going. When it’s over, if you can show in any way you worked through the great pandemic of ’20, you will be given American citizenship. With a note printed on top: ‘With thanks from a grateful nation.’”

The Mask Makers: The Washington Post’s Maria Sacchetti story about immigrants, many recent refugees, who worked in a Maine clothing factory during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic contained a powerful opening:

“Workers at a red-brick factory called American Roots had to decide amid a pandemic whether to come back to work. Instead of the usual sweatshirts and knit caps, they would churn out masks to protect front-line workers from the novel coronavirus. Or they could take the safer route: Stay home and collect unemployment.

“Almost all were immigrants from Africa or the Middle East, and workers said none of them flinched when they gathered on the factory floor that morning in March. Everyone voted to keep stitching.

“I’m not scared,” said Maria Lutina, 42, an asylum seeker from Angola and the factory’s head stitcher who helped design the masks. “Americans, they need it.”

From the creative minds of the vaccine makers to dedicated health care professionals and essential workers, in the year 2020, immigrants helped Americans to persevere.

