The Nation Backs Small Business

Rowena Howie, founder of Revival Retro, had her biggest sales day on Small Business Saturday since … [+] pre-pandemic Revival Retro

Unperturbed by fog, snow, tiers and lockdowns, the general public stepped up in their millions this weekend to support the small businesses who have done so much to support them throughout 2020.

As England exited lockdown and various restrictions remained in place across the UK, shoppers voted with their clicks and their feet for small business success this Christmas. Although footfall was down on the same Saturday last year, spend at small businesses was significantly up, according to research from American Express for this year’s Small Business Saturday.

A staggering £1.1 billion was spent at small businesses on Small Business Saturday this year, a huge increase from 2019 and a strong indicator that there has been a significant, and hopefully lasting, shift in how the public think about where and how they spend. Many people are actively changing their spending habits deliberately to support their local businesses, in recognition of the incredibly tough year they have had this year.

Could this be the beginning of a permanent change? One thing 2020 has taught us is the importance of communities. There are few of us that would have got through lockdown after lockdown, along with terrifying health and income insecurity, without the communities around us pulling together to support us. Small businesses are an integral part of that. They provide essential services, step up in a crisis and have in their millions dug deep this year to find new ways of supporting the people they serve.

Much that has happened in the last year has made us revisit our values and behaviour, and the on-going discussion about the “new normal” inevitably reflects on what we will learn and keep from these changes. Travel and work patterns will likely shift back to some degree, but the reduced commuting, the time and money saved by working from home and reducing office space, and the increased family and down time that have come from this are for many a welcome change, albeit forged in an existential crisis.

The return to “small” is also a value that I think will remain, and likely grow, as we hopefully, with the vaccine roll out this week, start to come out of this dreadful period in human history. We have remembered that behind businesses are real people, and real people deserve our support, kindness and care. It is not about profit margins or shareholder returns for these small businesses: it is about creating a good life for themselves, their staff, their families and communities. If there is anything positive to be taken out of 2020, that is definitely it for me.

So as we look forward to 2021, exiting the year that seemed without end, there is hope for a recovery and hope for a brighter future. Economic forecasts may not be overwhelmingly cheery at the moment, but one thing is for sure: small businesses will be the engine of growth and recovery for 2021 and the future. They will provide employment, innovation, new industries and new opportunities.

We have a collective responsibility to support the nation and economy that we want for the future. This weekend’s overwhelming show of support for small business is a strong step towards just that. We can be optimistic about the future.

