The New and Improved Ubersuggest: Better Data

With SEO one of the most important things is data.

You make your decisions based on what the data tells you.

If you make a change and your rankings go up, you know you’ve made the right choice.

And if your rankings go down, well, you’ll have to look into what happened and why.

But SEO data goes far beyond just rankings.

And in Ubersuggest we provide those metrics such as backlinks count, newly found links, domain authority, estimated traffic, keyword volume, and even rankings.

But how good is that data?

A new and improved link index

As the saying goes… why would you reinvent the wheel, right?

And that is the case.

There are so many link indexes out there from companies like Moz, Ahrefs, Semrush, SEO Power Suite, and Majestic to just scratch the surface, why would we go and create the same thing all over again?

So we now have Moz link data within Ubersuggest.

Anytime you perform a backlink check you’ll see a report that looks something like this:

As you can see the new report looks similar to the old one, but with a much bigger data set.

You can see your link growth over time, the number of new and lost links, overall link count, your domain authority, anchor text, and when the link was even discovered or lost.

In addition to that you can filter links so you can quickly find what you are looking for…

What cool about this change is now when you use Ubersuggest not only will you have a much better link index but you will also notice that we pick up links much faster.

In addition to that we are rolling out a few new link features over the incoming months:

Better link notifications – we will notify you when you lose or gain links, that way you don’t have to keep coming back to Ubersuggest. Competitor tracking – you’ll be able to more easily track your competitors growth from a link perspective. Historical data – more historical data on metrics like Domain Authority will be added so you can see if it is growing or decreasing over time. Anchor text aggregation – we will soon provide an overview of anchor text so you can see the most common used anchor text for any domain or even page. Domain authority distribution – when we add this feature you will be able to see how many sites in each domain authority range are linking to you. For example, how many domain authority 80 plus links does a site have. Link intersect – this feature will show you all the people that link to your competition and not you so you can more easily find links.

If you haven’t seen the new link data in Ubersuggest, go here and put in your URL. Take it for a spin. 🙂

A new and improved traffic estimation

Similar to improving our link estimation, we have also been working on improving our traffic estimation formula.

If you haven’t, go to Ubersuggest and type in a competitor’s domain.

Keep in mind the traffic estimation will never be perfect or 100% accurate. Not just in Ubersuggest but any marketing tool.

But you can use that data to see how you are performing relative to your competition.

And to make that even simpler, within Ubersuggest you can see how you do to your competition get a relative idea of how you really stack up. All you have to do is click on the “Competing Domains” navigational link and you will see a report like this.

It shows who is competes against you as well as what keywords they rank for that you don’t. This is called “keywords gap”. You can use this data to easily find more keywords to go after.

And my favorite feature is still “Top Pages”. It shows you all of the top pages on your competitor’s site. It gives you an idea of the type of pages/content you should be creating.

Within that report, you can even drill down what keywords each of those pages ranks for.

Or who is linking to each URL.

Over time you’ll also see the traffic estimations formula improve as well. As our goal is to keep giving you the most accurate and up to date SEO information out there.

You can now track your competition

Since our data quality has improved, we thought we would add one more thing, that would make things a bit easier for you.

Because hey, there just isn’t enough time in the day.

So if you haven’t, go to the dashboard and create a project. The steps are pretty simple so I won’t bore you with the details…

But as you are creating a project, it will prepopulate your competition (or you can manually add them) and track how they are performing compared to you.

The screen will look something like this.

Once you’ve filled it all in, your dashboard will look something like this:

And when you click on the competitors box, it will take you to a report that looks like this:

That way you can see your traffic versus their’s over time. As well as backlink data and keyword data.

Conclusion

So what do you think about the new link index we are using?

Of course we don’t pick up links as fast as Google, but I doubt anyone does as they have so many servers.

But you’ll see a big improvement, plus you’ll now have a much more accurate domain authority reading on your site.

And if you want to know your authority you can just go here and just type in your URL.

So what do you think about our new link index and other features?

