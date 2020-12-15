The New Compostable Candle Company

Siblings is encouraging consumers to create their own candles with a simple ready-to-mix blend that … [+] can be microwaved. Siblings

Siblings Eva Eckerblad and David Bronkie came together to create a candle company with an eco-focus. After living in Sweden, Eckerblad saw that there was an emphasis on not just hygge, the popular Danish concept of creating a cozy, warm living atmosphere, but also about being more mindful of the amount of stuff in our everyday lives.

Bronkie who came from the outdoor industry, and had made trips to Asia for production/manufacturing, says he saw the “unnecessary consumerism” first-hand.

So the two created a candle company that would have a more circular model. Although candle-making kits exist in the market, none of them had high-quality scents or a focus on eco-materials, Bronkie explains. “Most of them are made from paraffin wax, which you should not be burning in your home. And it’s housed in a lot of mass produced vessels, or glass vessels, that you don’t end up recycling or it’s hard to recycle.”

Eckerblad asked herself, “Is there a better way to do candles?” To make it happen, she teamed up with Bronkie who had experience in branding and designing to help her. Partnering with other family members (who helped fund the new business), Siblings was born in 2019.

“We set out to create a candle company that was really better for people’s health and the planet,” Bronkie says from his northern California home.

Siblings candles come in compostable packaging. Most of it, Bronkie says, will break down in backyard compost piles (about 60 percent and the company is working to increase that number). When you finish a candle, you can order another candle-making kit, rather than a finished candle. The idea is to keep using that same vessel and just replace it with new wax.

“We heard from customers who had drawers full of old candles that they could now use the containers to make new candles,” Bronkie says.

Getting that compostable packaging right, which can also be microwaved, was a tricky process of trial and error, he explains. “Most of the plant-based material that we wanted to use or test out has been bought out by big companies that are looking for plastic alternatives. While that’s good news that they’re thinking about this issue, it’s hard for small businesses like us then to get the materials we need.”

He admits they’re not reinventing the wheel when it comes to DIY candles. Rather, by using more eco-friendly materials, premium scents, and making it as “easy as making a cup of coffee,” it is a more comparable offering to the high end candles in the market, he argues. In fact, he explains that some of the more desired name-brand candles don’t use pure essential oils. “You’re paying for the scent that they’ve formulated.”

Siblings uses a blend of coconut and soy — refraining entirely from paraffin, a byproduct of petroleum. That combination, he says, which includes more coconut than soy, results in the ideal consistency and can be microwaved in the pouch, taking the chemistry out of DIY kits and simplifying it for the consumer.

Shipped as pouches of wax, Siblings candles also have a lighter weight and are offset with carbon credits by Pachama, which works on the restoration of rainforests in the Amazon and South America. “Our shipping weights are reduced by 40 percent because we’re not using glass or any other heavy material to send our candles,” Bronkie notes.

The candles are manufactured in Los Angeles and the vessels are handmade by ceramists in the city as well. “We wanted to have something that would last in your home for, well, forever, ideally. That’s we chose to work with a ceramicist in LA as opposed to just ordering a mass produced item.”

The fragrances are inspired by the northern California since Bronkie and Eckerblad live in the scenic Lake Tahoe area. “It’s the mountains and the scents of the outdoors here that are featured in our candles.”

All in all, the aim is to bring high-end candles, known for their exquisite scents, in new packaging that cuts down on waste, reduces shipping costs, and yet is still affordable enough as a thoughtful gift, or a monthly subscription for the candle-lover. 2020 has been a popular year for the candle industry, with so many folks nestled at home. Could this be the new way to get your candle fix?

