The New Green: Rise Of The Tesla Model 3 In A Los Angeles Neighborhood, Fall Of Toyota Prius

Tesla Model Y in my neighborhood. Will the Model Y replace the Model 3 as the hottest-selling EV?

Credit: Brooke Crothers

Back in the day, the Toyota Prius stood atop the eco-conscious car market. My, how things have changed.

When I moved to my Los Angeles neighborhood back in 2013, the Toyota Prius was such a boringly ubiquitous presence that it was almost invisible. Like the speed limit signs that Los Angelians blithely ignore.

In short, the Japanese hybrid was the default green car buy for any self-respecting tree-hugger in California as well as anyone who just wanted to save money on gas.

Toyota seemed unstoppable. In the first quarter of 2012, Toyota sold a whopping 247,230 Prius hybrids worldwide, beating the likes of the Ford Fiesta, Honda Civic and Volkswagen Golf. In the U.S. in April of 2012 Toyota sold 25,168 Prius in North America.

Fast forward to summer of 2020. Tesla is estimated to have sold over 18,800 Model 3s in California alone in the first quarter of 2020, while Toyota sold about 11,500 Prius in the whole of North America in the quarter.

Recommended For You

Los Angeles: this is now

In my neighborhood and the wider community there is now a plague of Model 3s. On some days, I’ll find several Model 3s parked on the street immediately outside my home (all owned by neighbors) and in my wider Northwest Los Angeles community, the Model 3 (yawn) is as common as the Prius used to be.

With “used to be” being the operative phrase for the Toyota hybrid.

And remember, the Model 3 isn’t a $25,000 Prius. We’re talking about a car that starts at $37,990 and is typically purchased for a lot more.

And the Model Y, which is popping up already in my community, starts at $49,990, basically the price of two Prius.

How long will this last? That’s up to Tesla.

Tesla is almost synonymous with electric car in the U.S. So, like the Prius of 2012, it’s the n0-brainer eco-conscious buy.

Tesla will stay on top as long as it keeps winning over prior Prius owners and the millions of Americans considering their first EV purchase. And as long as it doesn’t drop the ball on quality-control.

Comments or suggestions can be sent to me via a direct twitter message at twitter.com/mbrookec or mbcrothers at gmail dot com.

Tesla Model 3 outside of my Los Angeles home.