The New Paycheck Protection Program Flexibility Act Is Signed Into Law Today

Easier To Qualify For Forgiveness

As of today, June 5, 2020, the Paycheck Protection Program Flexibility Act (PPPFA) is now law. Among other things, the Act makes it easier for recipients of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans to qualify for forgiveness. That’s important to the millions of small businesses that received PPP loans.

Let’s go through some of the changes. You can look up the new law here.

Covered Period Extended

First, and probably the most important news is that borrowers now have more time to spend the loan proceeds.

Before the PPPFA, spending had to occur within the “covered period” (8 weeks) of the receipt of the loan proceeds. That put a lot of pressure on businesses to make sure the funds were spent on forgivable expenditures. Now, borrowers have 24 weeks after the origination of the loan (or December 31, 2020, which ever is earlier).

Payroll Costs Percentage Lowered

Second is a reduction in the amount that needs to go to payroll costs in order to qualify for forgiveness. Now, after the PPPFA, 60% of loan proceeds must be spent on payroll costs, down from 75%. That means that forgivable non-payroll expenses can be as high as 40% of spending, up from 25%. What qualifies as a forgivable expense has not changed.

Repayment Period Lengthened

Third, the PPPFA gives borrowers whose loans are not forgiven more time (five years instead of two years) to repay the loan. The interest rate (1%) was not changed.

Additional Resources

Here are additional PPP resources:

The subject of forgivable PPP loans is still evolving. More to come. . .

