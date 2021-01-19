The Next Five Years: Cyber Insurance Predictions Through 2025

By Yakir Golan, CEO of Kovrr. Yakir is looking to bring cyber risk modeling solutions to the insurance market.

getty

The business importance of cyber insurance is continuously growing. Recent trends in remote work across industries, the increasing reliance of businesses across widely varied facets of operations and the emergence of new technologies will further emphasize the importance of cyber insurance for any business. What follows are my top predictions for the next five years of cyber insurance based on my experience supporting leading insurers and reinsurers worldwide in cyber underwriting and managing cyber risk accumulation.

The cyber insurance market will experience significant growth.

There seems to be an overall consensus on the future growth of cyber insurance premiums. In a report earlier this year, Standard & Poor’s Corp. stated, “Cyber insurance premiums, which now total about $5 billion annually, will increase 20% to 30% per year on average in the near future.”

The continual development and businesses’ reliance on technology such as IoT leads to increasing connectivity and exposure to cyber risk. Therefore the market will continue to see extended growth in premiums. As attack surfaces evolve, attackers’ financial incentives grow. Additionally, increasing media coverage on businesses being attacked contributes to businesses seeking to hedge cyber risk with insurance.

Regulations for underwriting and managing cyber risk exposure will increase.

Regulations for cyber insurance will be more mature, and more regulatory bodies across the globe will begin to enforce a higher standard of data collection and require regular reporting about cyber risk exposure. There will be requirements for specific data collection in order to have an easily accessible, across-the-board reporting system. Data points will need to use a minimal amount of data elements while still being useful for analysis of cyber exposure. The data requirements will evolve in line with the regulatory understanding of cyber exposure analysis and as the risk itself evolves. We will also see an increase in regulations that require certain types of businesses to purchase mandatory cyber insurance, potentially starting with financial institutions and healthcare.

MORE FOR YOU

Cyber MGAs will consolidate.

The number of cyber managing general agents (MGAs) targeting the small to midmarket is on the rise as the need for fully packaged solutions of insurance and cybersecurity services grows. The growth of cyber MGAs has been wonderful to watch; however, this growth will lead to a major trend of consolidation — some will continue to flourish, and others will become carriers or be acquired by carriers. The differentiator for continued growth and existence is likely to be the ability to determine the poorest and best cyber risks.

Cyber coverage will standardize.

Cyber insurance policies vary significantly in limits, features, coverages, and terms and conditions. The variation is not fully intentional and is part of the evolution of cyber policies. However, it causes difficulty for policyholders who may not understand which policy is most suitable. It also causes difficulty for reinsurers in assessing their exposure to different risks.

Model policy terms have been suggested previously, but the soft market has impeded take up by insurers. The hardening of the market will enable terms to be revised to remove ambiguity and move toward a more common market wording that reflects the risks that insureds face and the exclusions that insurers need to apply. By 2025, the industry will have removed some level of the variation in cyber risk insurance coverages, and alternate wordings will only remain where more sophisticated buyers demand it.

Adaptive cyber policies will become mainstream.

As the industry begins to better understand cyber risk, better data will be available surrounding the connection between preventative behavior, such as implementing better security controls, and the behavior’s impact on companies in the case of a cyber event. This could lead to month-by-month premiums or credit mechanisms for add-on services based on a reevaluation of the risk and rewards for positive behavior.

Reinsurance capacity will be less concentrated.

Recent data from SwissRe shows that “the total limit of aggregate excess of loss cyber reinsurance placed (excluding retrocession) increasing from USD 1,500m to USD 2,000m from 2019 to 2020, an increase of about a third, year over year. This follows a 100% increase between 2018 and 2019.”

2025 will see a lower concentration of capacity. While the largest writers will continue to grow their books in line with the increasing penetration of cyber insurance and the recognition of cyber perils within noncyber policies, more carriers will enter the market to offer cyber reinsurance, reducing the relative concentration with the leading cyber insurance writers.

At least one major cyber insurance catastrophe will cause significant losses and the fundamental need for bottom-up cyber-driven risk models.

Cyber risk models are becoming more accurate and complex. Model outputs will fall into two distinct schools of thought: a cyber expert approach and a traditional insurance modeling mindset.

A cyber catastrophe will undoubtedly drive major losses, and there is a high chance we’ll see multiple cyber books returning loss ratios above 100% for a single year of account. This phenomenon will create a higher reliance on third-party cyber models and the need to grow cyber-specific insurance industry talent.

Even with the development of more advanced cyber risk modeling capabilities, insurers will invest in hiring cyber experts as part of their core risk management team so they can better understand their cyber risk exposure and utilize third-party cyber models.

Alternative capital will flow into the cyber insurance market.

Systemic cyber risk is a large issue for insurance and reinsurance ceding companies. Parametric products provide protection against systemic risk but lack a level of precision. Recently, new cyber coverage products have entered the market that can be tailored in event definition to cover systemic cyber risks more precisely than parametric products.

This is the beginning of a very fast-moving market in which alternative and cyber insurance products will become more prevalent. This will support further growth of the cyber insurance market by leveraging the development of the right products to fill market gaps and the additional required capacity.

Source