The Next Transformation: Extending Your Cloud To New Places

Businesses that want to gain an advantage by introducing a new product or enhancing the customer experience must first assess whether their technology is up to the task.

And when it is not, many business leaders turn to the cloud to achieve the speed, agility and resources needed to support the innovation they’ve set out to make.

Still, there are times when moving a workload or process to the cloud either wouldn’t make sense or would run afoul of certain requirements.

Local applications may need to work with local datasets, share data with other on-premises applications that need low latency or meet data residency requirements. Workload configurations, data gravity and data-compliance mandates are other reasons workloads remain on-premises.

Efforts to introduce the benefits of the cloud through hybrid approaches—with on-premises systems communicating with cloud services—have come up short, requiring teams to maintain and manage two environments with varying standards, capabilities and levels of scalability.

Technology leaders, meanwhile, continue to look for ways to enhance IT without ripping apart what’s already in place.

We will explore how the hybrid-cloud infrastructure of today can deliver end-to-end transformation and innovation for the enterprise.

Infrastructure That Extends The Cloud

In its earliest days, the cloud was seen as a way to move applications out of on-site data centers to off-site services managed by third parties.

As adoption grew, so did the role of cloud in the business, evolving to support highly distributed computing environments that serve an expanded set of use cases, including the containerization of applications and machine learning services that are included with cloud subscriptions.

An emerging approach extends the cloud to on premises resources to meet the needs of growing digital enterprises. By using cloud infrastructure that is located on-site and connected to cloud regions, enterprises can leverage cloud computing on-premises to manage a range of workloads.

For customers with ultra-low latency requirements, deploying cloud applications in close proximity to end users and dependent systems is a must. Organizations can also use edge infrastructure to address data residency requirements, process local data in specific geographic locations or modernize legacy applications while keeping them on premises in accordance with regulations or standards.

For many enterprises seeking the scale, availability and ease of use of the cloud, managing the cloud alongside their existing environments can be challenging. Because each environment comes with its own set of programming models and tools, work for developers increases significantly.

AWS now offers a fully assembled package delivered to enterprise doorsteps. The solution, AWS Outposts, extends AWS services, APIs and tools that are used to build and run applications to on-premises data centers. Customers can preconfigure these standard server racks with Intel-powered Nitro-based Amazon EC2 virtual machine instances, Amazon EBS block storage and Amazon S3 object storage.

AWS Outposts is fully managed, maintained and supported by AWS, so the business can “focus on what’s truly differentiated,” said Joshua Burgin, general manager of AWS Outposts. Burgin, who helped build Amazon e-commerce software as one of the company’s first 100 employees, is now leading AWS into the next phase of cloud computing.

“Regardless of where it’s deployed—from a region to a customer’s data center—we think of the cloud as a highly elastic service that takes care of the undifferentiated heavy lifting, whether it be for compute or storage or databases or machine learning,” he said. “What makes it work is when it’s provided by a company with a track record of operating at scale and at a sustained pace of innovation—like AWS.“

A Consistent Hybrid Experience

To proceed into this next phase of your cloud transformation journey, Burgin recommends four steps for successfully getting started:

Assess Your Business Needs. There are many business reasons for maintaining on-premises systems. Educate the business on the range of hybrid solutions that are now available to move forward. An important consideration for many enterprises is low latency. This may include supporting interactive applications, such as media-editing tools or online multiplayer gaming, and providing services that need to be deployed close to end users within a latency target, such as 20 milliseconds. There are also latency-sensitive business applications where the workload needs to be connected to another device or system on a local area network (LAN). Understand The Constraints. IT decisions are often driven by rules and mandates affecting the handling of sensitive data. Data residency requirements may determine where and how personal or financial information is stored and processed. Government and industry rules and mandates may also demand high levels of data security, privacy and transparency in processes. Establish A Phased Migration Strategy. Eventually, the goal may be to move most of an enterprise portfolio to the cloud, especially legacy on-premises applications, such as those running on aging mainframes. This can involve embracing technologies, such as containers and microservices. Whatever form the modernization takes, it can present numerous challenges. Having access to consistent services, tools and experiences—across on-premises IT and the cloud—eases the modernization journey. Count Innovation As A Measurable Benefit. At first, enterprises looked to the cloud to improve flexibility and lower costs. Now, cloud is the foundation of end-to-end digital transformation and resulting innovation. The efficiencies and savings seen from cloud computing can be compelling, especially to the watchful eyes of chief executives. Even more compelling, however, is the opening up of new ways to accomplish tasks and pursue innovation. When developer teams have more freedom to build, the path to innovation becomes more accessible.

Bringing The Cloud On Premises

AWS Outposts is ideal for workloads that require low-latency access to on-premises systems, local data processing or local data storage, as well as for data residency needs.

AWS Outposts also meets the modernization challenge with its hybrid model and is ideal for migrating existing and legacy data.

For many industries, low latency is an urgent requirement that could not be adequately addressed through earlier generations of cloud solutions. A hospital that supports robotic surgery, which has to be done in real time and under a second, is a case in point.

Robotic surgery, which must be done in real time and under a second, is the kind of use case that will move heavily onto services like AWS Outposts and leave the traditional hardware-software model behind.

“Fundamentally, Outposts was developed to help AWS customers get more value out of their technology investments,” Burgin said. “Even though Amazon has changed a lot from the early days when we only sold books, the ethos of customer obsession has always been our guiding principle.”

