Breaking
Home General The Nintendo Switch Has Now Sold 68.3 Million Units Globally
General

The Nintendo Switch Has Now Sold 68.3 Million Units Globally

written by Forbes November 7, 2020
The Nintendo Switch Has Now Sold 68.3 Million Units Globally

It’s that time of year again, and Nintendo has released its latest earnings report. Showing that the Switch has now sold 68.3 million units across the world.

That means the Switch has already overtaken the sales of both the NES and SNES and is on track to overtake the 3DS at some point soon.

This is very impressive considering that the Switch is now only three years old, and I am sure the plucky little console has a lot more life in it yet.

In addition to the new hardware sales figures, we also have more information on overall software sales. With the Switch amassing 456.49 million software sales since its 2017 release.

The truly surprising aspect to this figure is which game came out top. I mean, you would think that it would be Zelda: Breath of the Wild or even the latest Animal Crossing, but it is instead Mario Kart 8 DX with 28.99 million units sold.

That’s right, a remastered Wii U game is the Switch’s top seller, which goes to show that the Wii U never really got into its stride after all.

Another interesting sales figure tucked away in all this data is the current sales for Super Mario 3D All-Stars, with 5.21 million units sold thus far. While I explained my issues with the game in my review, it’s impressive to see it sell so well.

MORE FOR YOU

In any case, the Switch is still my favorite console of this generation, and I am sure it will continue to confound our expectations for a fair few years to come.

Follow me on TwitterFacebook and YouTube. I also manage Mecha Damashii and do toy reviews over at hobbylink.tv.

Read my Forbes blog here.

Source

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Medicare Part B Premiums Rise 2.7% In 2021,...

Medicare Part B Premiums To Rise 2.7% In...

How to Choose The Right Amazon Marketing Agency

AI Is Changing The Game During The 2020...

How To Invest In Your Company’s Stock

Slow Page Speed Can Create a Bad Customer...

Life Insurance: All You Need To Know

15% Downside For ON Semiconductor Stock?

5 SEO Tactics to Maximize Internal Links —...

Top Growth ETFs For November

Lower Fees Or Higher Income With FIAs: Another...

How to Choose The Right Marketing Automation Agency

Bitcoin Surpasses $15,000 To Reach Fresh 2020 High

How Intel Uses AI To Anticipate Customer Needs

Stock That Offers 50% Upside: Dish Network

25 Ways To Make & Save Money During...

Why Did Illinois Voters Reject The So-Called ‘Fair...

IRS Warns On New Scam Related To Stimulus...

ServiceNow BrandVoice: Designing The Future Of Higher Ed

The 5 Best Amazon Marketing Companies of 2020

Leave a Comment