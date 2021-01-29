The Pharma Commercial Model Was Under Stress Before Covid-19. Here’s What Needs To Change

A doctor talks with a pharmaceutical sales representative in a hospital corridor. getty

For some time now, changes in the structure and dynamics of the healthcare market have been eroding the effectiveness of the commercial model on which most manufacturers rely. Consolidation has created fewer, larger customers with greater leverage. The physicians who once drove purchasing decisions are increasingly employed in large, consolidated, integrated delivery networks, and are only one among many voices in product decisions. And even before the pandemic, organizations that were increasingly sensitive to costs had begun to restrict access by representatives to physicians. Fundamental changes to the commercial approach have been in the wind for a while but concerns about ceding customer facetime to the competition put a damper on change.

The Covid-19 pandemic has changed all that. As the volume of Covid patients soared, providers closed offices, cancelled elective procedures, redeployed staff, and shut out manufacturer’s representatives. While many manufacturers have adapted their engagement efforts to virtual means, that’s not the only challenge. The loss of high-margin procedures left many organizations in financial distress, raising cost concerns even higher than they were pre-pandemic. Product adoption decisions have become more centralized and subject to more strategic and economic criteria. And like so many other changes caused by the pandemic, these changes are not likely to be reversed. Which makes the conventional commercial model that much more out of step with decision-making reality on the ground, accelerating the need for change.

Most manufacturers know it, too. According to my firm’s new survey of 60 commercial executives and decision-makers across 36 small, midsize, and large pharmaceutical and medical device organizations, 90% said they recognized the need to modify their commercial model to address shifting market dynamics. Sixty percent even said they were taking steps in that direction.

Whether that direction is right or wrong will depend on whether manufacturers embrace these six key elements:

1. Create a hybrid sales model

With the need for virtual communication at an all-time high, executives putting systems in place to interact with physicians remotely is critical. Many manufacturers have already done so, but for those that haven’t, the time is now – and a smart, 21st-century business decision regardless of whether there’s a pandemic going on! Contacting clients online and by phone is quicker, less expensive and sometimes more effective, and it also frees up time for in-person meetings to occur only as necessary, and for high-priority or high-value customers.

2. Learn new skills and capabilities

For a hybrid model to be successful, manufacturers will have to push representatives to determine in which instances a virtual meeting will be the best use of all parties’ time, and on the contrary, when a face-to-face meeting is absolutely essential. Similarly, they’ll need to establish best practices for showcasing multiple products and addressing clinical and scientific questions beyond the product detail in each setting. Selling well in a virtual environment may look drastically different from selling well in an in-person environment. Leading representatives will take this one step further by using digital marketing to attract new clients.

3. Expand medical’s role

Connecting with physicians and providing them with specific scientific or clinical information about a product was difficult for representatives to do pre-pandemic. Now, with travel temporarily on hold, scheduling meetings with medical science liaisons (MSLs) and physicians has become much easier. Leaders should use this development – which will likely extend beyond the pandemic – to their advantage, scheduling consults to answer clinician questions as they arise and providing critical scientific information about complex new therapies for specific patients. The current and evolving environment demands more sophistication in physician engagement — often moving beyond the capacity set of the commercial representative.

4. Be thoughtful about targeting and segmentation

Product decisions have been shifting from individual physicians to administrative committees where physicians have a voice but not the only voice in adoption decisions. As a result, previous targeting and segmentation efforts no longer apply. Manufacturers need to rethink traditional targeting and segmentation approaches taking into account the centralization of product decision-making and requirements for compliance. The approach of the future requires more nuance, greater business acumen, and the ability to manage complex major accounts. Salesforce size and frequency of engagement no longer guarantee better financial performance.

5. Tell a compelling economic and clinical value story

Regardless of face-to-face or virtual interactions, customer interest in product discussions has been changing. Financial pressures in healthcare delivery will continue to raise the bar for compelling economic and clinical evidence. As discussions focus on overall value in terms of cost and quality, it is imperative that manufacturers ensure products are supported by relevant economic and clinical data. All representatives must be capable of delivering a compelling narrative – one that puts the clinical and economic value of the product at the forefront and makes an airtight case for differentiation — essentially answering the question about why a customer should buy that product over a competitor.

6. Embrace needed cultural change

In any organization cultural dynamics must be addressed if needed changes are to occur. At times of transition — whether due to significant regulatory changes, shifts in market expectations, changes in the competitive set or technology – leading companies are forced to challenge fundamental assumptions about their business models, how they go to market, the nature of their products/services, and the competencies needed to ensure continued market leadership. The global healthcare industry is clearly in transition — with all four factors at play. If cultural dynamics and a desire to hold on to the way we’ve done things before are not addressed properly, they will be a significant roadblock to implementing fundamental, long-term change. New company priorities and norms should be communicated throughout the organization, from the executive suite to the entire commercial organization and across the enterprise. Understanding market shifts as critical context is an important factor in getting alignment. More important is the ability to redefine core roles and the supporting infrastructure, including incentive alignment.

Indeed, times are changing, and the pandemic has accelerated what was already in motion. Manufacturers who see these trends and take action now to create commercial models geared for a new market dynamic are those most likely to succeed in a world demanding greater transparency and evidence of outcomes that matter to patients and payers.

