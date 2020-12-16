The Quest For Great Leadership Starts With Your Beliefs

Robert Krenza, CEO BlackWolf Consultants | Global Leadership Development | Transforming Leaders and Organizations.

The concept of leadership has been philosophized for centuries. Attempts to define and redefine the term occur at a fire hydrant flow. Volumes have been written on the topic. Scholars have devoted their life’s work to it. We’ve endlessly explored the deep nuances of what inspires humans toward a shared goal. What common traits allow some to be a source of inspiration for others? Why do some leaders fail despite what they perceive as best intentions while others succeed with effortless style and grace?

Leadership as a behavior has been around for centuries. We can see examples of this as far back as some 400,000 years ago with our capacity to consistently harness fire’s power for survival. The responsibility of tending to the communal hearth and transporting the spark during migration was delegated to the firekeepers. If you have ever tried to start a fire with a bow drill or piece of flint, you know how maddening it can be. It requires a level of unwavering mental fortitude and commitment not for the faint of heart.

Drawing from examples like these of the responsibility and delegation our ancestors demonstrated, we can see that leadership does not dwell in a state of action but in the consciousness of one’s belief system; that possibility is forever in your favor. Early human survival relied on bands or organizations of people working collaboratively. Leadership was almost certainly birthed out of the necessity for survival.

Organization is a product of leadership, and leadership is rooted in inspiration. What makes great leadership? What allows some leaders to breathe life into organizations that thrive while other organizations just smolder and fizzle out? Great leadership begins in the mind’s eye. It starts with a set of beliefs that enable success to thrive. Leadership originates in a mindset of empowering beliefs. Behaviors are the physical embodiment of an inspired operating mindset. The key to unlocking your own leadership potential doesn’t exist in some peer-reviewed journal, a thought leader’s TED Talk or by talking to a mentor or coach. Simply put, great leadership exists within you.

Here are four common threads that I have witnessed over my decades of experience working with great leaders and those who went on to become great leaders.

1. Figure out your why.

Identify what you care about. Our values often come into initial existence as a result of our self-awareness and life experiences. Over time, our core values become integrated into the mesh of who we are as unique human beings. Socrates said, “The unexamined life is not worth living.” Great leaders take time to sit and reflect on the framework of their internal guidance system, what truly motivates and guides them. Great leaders consciously choose their core values and transparently share them with their loved ones and those they lead.

2. Listen to your heart.

Meditation is practiced the world over as a method of silencing the internal chatter and connecting with our heart. Empathy for others is a critical aspect of great leadership. When we are able to step outside of our own self-centered existence and connect with the heart inside everyone, veils of perception dissipate, and resonance occurs. Great leaders are resonant from the inside out. They have the ability to positively impact (i.e., to inspire and motivate) the emotional states of people around them. They can have the effect of pulling everyone into one wavelength.

3. Stay curious.

Ask great questions. This will demonstrate that you have care and concern for others. Humility dwells within the home of bold curiosity. Good leaders ask questions and seek to understand. Great leaders instill a culture of excitement in leaning into the unknown. We are enculturated into the stigma that saying “I don’t know” is a sign of weakness. Identifying what you don’t know can be a superpower. Curiosity didn’t kill the cat; it transformed the cat into a panther.

4. Practice self-discipline.

Discipline, success and mastery come through repetition of actions that hone your effectiveness edge. Leadership author Jim Collins said, “Greatness is not primarily a matter of circumstance. Greatness, it turns out, is primarily a matter of conscious choice and discipline.” Discipline is the key to breaking self-limiting habits. It can unlock latent potential. Great leaders lead by example, demonstrating disciplined focus, organization and execution to their teams.

Conclusion

Are you ready to consciously choose to be a great leader? It starts with believing that you have the capacity for greatness, that your mindset can keep literal fires alive. Great leadership is a daily value-driven choice. It’s a committed yearning to never stop learning. It’s a joy for connecting with your heart and the hearts of those around you. Keeping the heart fire of an organization alive starts with the belief that you can do just that!

