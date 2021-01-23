The Refactoring X-Factor Behind Software Modernization

Software modernization often involves ‘code refactoring’, so organizations must ensure they don’t … [+] introduce any new weak links in the [software] toolchain. Adrian Bridgwater

The jury is somewhat out on software modernization. Some technologists argue that some older legacy systems are instances of software that ‘still work’; so if it’s not broke, don’t try and fix it. Others argue that contemporary approaches to software are the only sensible and prudent way forwards. They say that even legacy systems functionality can be fully migrated, modernized and manufactured into something cloud-native and ready for the wider world of web-based business.

In truth, even the legacy naysayers understand the importance of contemporary software industry processes. They realize that with the renaissance of Artificial Intelligence (AI), the rise of autonomous computing platforms, plus the combined future promise of quantum computing and more, there is no point in keeping a foot in the past.

Despite this truism, the technology landscape is still littered with chunks of code, applications, databases and IT services that need to be subjected to the process of modernization. But with so much so-called digital transformation flack and fluff out there, how can we understand what constitutes real world software modernization, at the coal face?

The cloud refactoring X-factor

Knowing which sections of an organization’s operational code-base should be refactored first (and at what speed) is one of the key first steps. This judicious and exacting concept is put forward by Jiani Zhang in her capacity as president at Persistent Systems — a Pune (India) and Santa Clara headquartered company that describes itself as a specialist in digital business acceleration, enterprise modernization and next-generation product engineering.

A key reason to modernize software is the brith and growth of cloud platforms. Where we used to buy software as a one-time purchase (with fees for upgrades) from Independent Software Vendors (ISVs), business now largely accepts the fact that it will buy its software on a cloud-hosted monthly Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) basis.

An organization that refuses to adopt the always-updated (and indeed always-on) nature of cloud power arguably risks demoting itself in its chosen marketplace by virtue of arming itself with increasingly dulled tools that are not as sharp as its competitors.

Persistent Systems’ Zhang works with companies to help them work out what software to keep vs. what to rewrite and refactor while they balance the sometimes-conflicting goals of speed and long-term operational efficiency.

“The bottom line is that revenue growth and valuations are just much stronger for cloud-based software businesses right now. Traditional on-premises licensed software firms need to revamp their business if they are going to be able to deliver the consistent innovation needed to stay competitive. From a valuation perspective, the comparison is even more stark: cloud-based SaaS businesses often see a 2x-4x valuation relative to on-prem license software firms.” said Zhang.

Common modernization challenges

So how tough is it out there trying to pull off this cloud modernization drive in reall world terms? Zhang thinks that many software application development vendors want to be able to balance rapidly adding new features without completely re-writing and refactoring the application. One of the tough parts is knowing what older code you can keep running without creating even more legacy debt, which can riddle itself through an organization’s software stack like rust.

Quite apart from whether or not a software shop has the right skills and ‘execution rigor’ to pull a complex modernization task off, many operations will struggle with being able to identify which component parts of a monolithic large application to tackle first. This is, make no mistake, a tough job.

“Many software vendors have experimented with aspects of modernization through Proof of Concept (POCs) tests, prototyping and experimenting with limited deployments. Despite their best efforts here, they often find that it becomes difficult to scale these advancements across the enterprise. This is because many software vendors fail to transform how their teams operate. At the heart of this transformation is developing a more agile and DevOps (developers + operations support) approach,” said Zhang.

She explains that decentralized and independent teams can speed modernization projects and change the way applications are developed and operated. By building such teams or partnering with experts that have experience in cloud-native development, API-first strategies and containerization, many organizations can begin to build critical experience. This will ultimately allow firms to build the operational capabilities to handle the complexity of full-scale deployments.

In terms of the clients Persistent Systems has worked with, Zhang says her firm has been focusing on the benefits of taking organizations on the journey towards software application containerization. As we know, containerization is the process of packaging up all of an application’s dependencies into a discrete unit that can then be ported from different computing environments, such as the cloud, without the need to refactor for each operating system.

“Containers are fundamental in making the modernization journey possible. In our experience, they give software vendors an easy structure so they can focus on what they do best – which is developing their applications. They don’t want to worry about things like deployment, security, optimization and operations. With containers, they don’t need to,” said Zhang.

The long and winding road

There is of course no cookie-cutter solution that we can apply to any given software modernization project, which is no small part is why consultancy practitioner specialists like Zhang exist in this marketplace.

What is important to remember is that – like a puppy – software modernization is not just for Christmas i.e. it’s an ongoing, dynamic, cumulative process that businesses will need to shoulder as a long-term tactical practice if they want to stay ahead of the game, or at least keep up with the pack.

