‘The Right Stuff’ Demonstrates Why Live Demos Are Stressful

Performing in front of a crowd can be nerve-wracking. Simply presenting to an audience is intimidating enough, but it is exponentially more stressful when you’re trying to demonstrate something live. That is true today, and it was also true for the first Mercury astronauts.

I have attended more than my fair share of technology and cybersecurity conferences over the years. I have seen many phenomenal demonstrations, and I have also witnessed many demonstrations crash and burn—in real-time, in front of a live audience. It is an uncomfortable feeling to say the least—and I am speaking as an uninvolved bystander sitting in the audience.

When NASA embarked on the mission to engage in the Space Race against the Soviet Union and pursue manned space flight, there was plenty to be stressed about. Almost every element of what they were doing and what they were trying to accomplish was new and untested. On top of that, they had to execute under accelerated timeframes with a limited budget, and there was no room for failure.

As for the astronauts themselves, it was a new world for them as well. They were used to the stress and adrenaline rush of flight, but joining the Mercury program raised the stakes of competition between them significantly, and simultaneously turned them into the 1950s equivalent of reality TV stars. They were celebrities, and they were the public face of NASA and our achievements in the Space Race.

In this exclusive clip of “The Right Stuff” from Nat Geo and Disney+, astronaut Alan Shepard has to demonstrate an emergency egress procedure—basically an escape route in case something goes wrong and the astronaut needs to escape the capsule before it fills with water and he drowns. The potential for drowning is stressful enough, but add an audience of government officials and media, and a stopwatch to time your efforts, and the pressure is insane.

When it comes to technology and cybersecurity, you can generally avoid some of the stress and potential issues of a live demo by pre-recording it. At least then you know that what you show the audience will work as expected—assuming you don’t suffer some sort of computer or audio / video glitch. Unfortunately for Shepard, pre-recording his escape from the capsule was not an option.

The whole scene is also an excellent illustration of how cramped the capsule was and how rudimentary the technology seems by today’s standards. If NASA could put men in orbit around Earth—and even send missions to the Moon and back—using that technology, there should be nothing we can’t accomplish today with the technology we have now.

You can check out the latest episode on Disney+ tomorrow. New episodes are released every Friday and are available to stream afterward.

