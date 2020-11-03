The Rise And Fall Of The Guillotine

A guillotine is pictured in its auction room in Nantes, western France, on March 25, 2014. The … [+] guillotine will be auctioned on March 27, 2014 and could be sold for a price between 40.000 and 60.000 euros. AFP PHOTO / DAMIEN MEYER (Photo credit should read DAMIEN MEYER/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

The guillotine’s history is full of contradictions: the killing tool invented by a surgeon, meant as a humane alternative to torture but used as an instrument of terror.

In recent years, the guillotine has been used as a symbol in political protests from Spain and Italy to Guatemala and the United States — where both left-wing demonstrators in Portland, Oregon and right-wing demonstrators in Virginia have both used guillotines as protest symbols in recent months. It remains a powerful and recognizable symbol today, but the meanings we assign to that symbol are as contradictory and misunderstood as its history: revolution, tyranny, frustration with systemic inequality, and political violence.

The guillotine’s origin story is mostly about a series of unforeseen consequences, which turned good intentions into paving stones for a long road to somewhere very warm.

French doctor Joseph-Ignace Guillotin demanded a more humane method of executing people. Guillotin didn’t design the guillotine, and he never operated it, but his call for capital punishment reform inadvertently set the framework for the deadly device – and his role in the French Revolution inadvertently set the framework for its most notorious employment.

By the eve of the French Revolution, Guillotin had become one of the most prominent doctors in France. He was also politically active, and he often used his considerable clout to speak out against capital punishment. Guillotin wanted to abolish the death penalty, but he was apparently pragmatic enough to realize that would be a tough sell in 18th-century Europe, so he also advocated for reforms – like making executions more humane.

The Revolutionary Doctor

Guillotin was so prominent, in fact, that he was among the deputies called to the Estates-General in 1789, the year the revolution began. Imagine Parliament or Congress, but without the power to actually make or repeal laws, and you’ve got the gist of the Estates-General. The assemblies could only meet when the king summoned them, and they essentially served as an advisory committee.

When King Louis XVI summoned the Estates-General to Paris in 1789, he hoped they could help him deal with an economic crisis in France. As famine and depression worsened, the common people of France, who Guillotin and the rest of the Third Estate deputies represented, were growing more restless and angry by the day.

The First and Second estates included the clergy and nobility, respectively, but the Third Estate outnumbered the other two combined. That led to conflict over how to count the assembly’s votes: a head-count of the entire Estates-General would give the Third Estate an advantage, but letting each Estate vote as a block would give the advantage to the representatives of the clergy and nobility, who would almost certainly vote together. By mid-June, the Third Estate was calling itself the National Assembly, and the other two Estates locked the assembly chamber door and assigned armed soldiers to guard it.

Undeterred, the National Assembly decamped to a nearby tennis court, where they swore “a solemn oath never to separate, and to reassemble wherever circumstances require until the constitution of the realm is established and fixed upon solid foundations.” The Tennis Court Oath is one of the moments that marks the beginning of the French Revolution.

And the deputy who suggested that the National Assembly head to the tennis court and proceed with it work was a prominent doctor named Joseph-Ignace Guillotin.

A Capital Idea

In October 1789, Guillotin presented a proposal to the National Assembly, calling for the deputies to reform the way France executed criminals. He outlined legal rights for convicts and their families: the government couldn’t confiscate a person’s property after they were convicted or executed, and the family could claim the executed person’s body and bury it if they wanted to. Families of executed criminals were also supposed to be protected against “legal discrimination” and “reproach.” Most importantly, Guillotin’s proposal required that everyone convicted of a crime be subject to the same punishment, regardless of their social rank.

But what history remembers most about that proposal is Guillotin’s demand that “the criminal shall be decapitated; this will be done solely by means of a simple mechanism […] a machine that beheads painlessly.” Guillotin didn’t offer any details about how that “simple mechanism” should work or how to build it. He was, apparently, more of an idea person.

Of course, when Guillotin and others talked about making execution more humane, they were speaking in relative terms. In the 1780s, France was still burning some convicted criminals at the stake or breaking them on the wheel; Louis XVI finally banned the wheel in 1791, hoping the gesture would appease the people of France enough to avoid the looming revolution. Hanging was more common, but the methods used at the time usually meant several minutes of choking to death in midair, rather than a relatively quick fall and a broken neck.

Just What The Doctor Ordered

Guillotin didn’t actually design or build the device that bears his name, but he did serve on the committee that researched possible designs. The actual designer was another doctor, surgeon Antoine Louis, who collaborated with a criminal court officer and a harpsichord maker on the project. At first, people called the device the louisette – that was meant as a tribute to the surgeon, not a morbid reference to the king it would be used to kill in 1793.

When Guillotin suggested a “simple mechanism” for cutting off people’s heads, he wasn’t proposing a radical innovation that no one had ever thought of before. From at least 1280 to 1650, a court in England had used a device called the Halifax Gibbet to behead criminals, and it looked almost exactly like the guillotine except that it used an axe head instead of a straight, angled blade. A court in Edinburgh, Scotland used a similar device called the Maiden from around 1560 to 1710.

Louis presented his design to the National Assembly in March 1792, the same month that Guillotin’s reforms became national law. It seems the National Assembly wasted no time; the first execution with the guillotine took place on April 25, 1792. The final one took place nearly 200 years later, in 1977, when France executed a man convicted of kidnapping and murdering his former girlfriend.

In the intervening time, the guillotine carved out a long, bloody history, from the political violence of the Reign of Terror to decades of criminal executions, through its use in more political executions in Nazi Germany during World War II and secret executions by the Stasi in East Germany in the decades afterward.

A Morbid Legacy

Some legends claim that Guillotin died beneath the blade of his own invention, but it turns out they’ve got the wrong man. French courts did execute a doctor named Guillotin with a guillotine around the turn of the 19th century, but the man who lost his head was one Dr. J.M.V. Guillotin from Lyon, not Dr. J.I. Guillotin from Saintes. The Guillotin who inspired the execution device actually died at home in 1814, at the age of 75.

The guillotine didn’t kill Guillotin himself, but it did cut off his credibility as an anti-death-penalty reformer. With his name attached to a device which had become a symbol of bloodshed, it was hard for Guillotin to gain any ground in the fight against the death penalty. His family later petitioned the French government to formally change the name – Germany was already calling it the “fallbeil,” or falling axe – but the government refused, and it was probably too late to change the popular term, anyway. In the end, the Guillotin family changed its own name to escape the shadow of the scaffold.

It seems they decided not to lose their heads over it.

