The Road To Revival And Revolution

written by Forbes August 21, 2020
Small Businesses are the lifeblood of the global economy. They represent over one-third of the U.S. labor force and 90% of the business population worldwide. Yet, this intrepid community faces its own unique set of obstacles that continuously evolve as their businesses grow. Escalating market headwinds and technological disruption—along with finite access to capital—can make running your own enterprise today more difficult than ever.

The inaugural Forbes Small Business Summit will bring this hard-working sector together with key business leaders, policymakers and serial entrepreneurs for actionable insights, workshops, and discussions on the issues that matter most to the more than 125 million small businesses worldwide.

Join us as we launch our Forbes Small Business Summit to celebrate and mobilize the innovators and change-agents driving our economy forward.

