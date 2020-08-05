The Role Of Fiber Optic Networks For The Future Of 5G

By Ben Bawtree-Jobson, CEO at SiFi Networks

getty

The Covid-19 crisis has tested every industry’s strengths and weaknesses, and then put them under a microscope and displayed them for the world to see. This has been especially true for the communication network industry. Amazon and Netflix, among others, have had to throttle the quality of their video streams in order to manage demand. Some regions of the world have fared better than others; the U.S. has not been a shining example in broadband as Zoom meetings, TV streaming and at-home gaming services have all been competing for precious bandwidth.

This drain on bandwidth has led to a clamor of interest in 5G technology. As I often hear from curious investors at the virtual summits and conferences that have replaced the norm, “5G will be the savior to our work-from-home internet nightmares.” Even before Covid, 5G was a hot topic at events in Europe and the U.S., with investors seeking valuable insight and an angle into the asset class.

Unfortunately, unless users plan on conducting those important Zoom meetings from their gardens or rooftops (if they’re lucky enough to have the outdoor space and weather for it), this isn’t yet a reality. It’s not for lack of trying, but 5G doesn’t like walls, double glazing or foliage.

The technology will certainly improve; 5G is still in its infancy and will take several different forms dependent upon the different spectrums that wireless service providers such as T-Mobile, AT&T and Verizon have access to. More importantly, without virtually every cell site and tower having a fiber optic connection on a highly resilient network, 5G will remain somewhat limited, especially for those not living in major metro areas. Right now, there just isn’t enough fiber in the ground.

What is crystal clear (pardon the pun) is that fiber optic networks are the path forward to getting terabytes of data to consumers’ homes and businesses instantly. Recent studies have shown that a single strand of fiber can carry over 44 Tbps — that’s about a million times faster than the average U.S. user’s current internet speed. Granted, the technology to support those phenomenal speeds has a long way to come before it’s considered commercially viable, but the fiber itself can comfortably manage a vast amount more capacity than we are using today.

OpenVault’s Broadband Insights Report for Q1 2020 found that broadband consumption has increased to 402.5 GB, up from 273.5 GB at the same time last year, a jaw-dropping 47% increase. Not only is fiber essential to keep up and help the industry advance further in the home and business sphere, but these networks can also power IOT and smart city applications over the same infrastructure, an application my company is currently deploying. Investors have woken up to that opportunity in a big way.

In a market where there is unquestionable demand for faster internet speeds at home and a lack of fiber optic networks to deliver it, matched with private capital markets eager to deploy capital, emerging industry players have a perfect environment for large-scale infrastructure investment. Full disclosure: I’m the CEO of a rapidly growing fiber optic network infrastructure company, working with ISPs and cellular carriers on our networks, so our company has seen this building up over the years.

Projects such as Verizon’s One Fiber program demonstrate the necessity for fiber to support future 5G requirements. Developers, including my own, are wanting to take it a step further still and create common fiber networks that more than one carrier or ISP can utilize. So, this begs the question: Why aren’t there more companies seizing this opportunity? The answer is that developing fiber assets that attract institutional investment isn’t for the faint of heart.

Fiber represents a unique investment opportunity that requires a depth of understanding across construction, network architecture and network operations at large scale to achieve a successful and sustainable project and unlock institutional capital. The technological aspects of fiber networks are critical, and without understanding and controlling both the fiber and the electronics that power the network, you risk leaving yourself and your investor(s) exposed to greater risks of lost revenue.

Fiber is also not a short-term investment, so the risks need to be considered over the long term, including several economic cycles. For those with the patience to structure projects sustainably, the rewards can be significant: Entrepreneurs in the space have the opportunity to earn income over the next 30-plus years while producing assets that make a positive impact on a community’s quality of life, boosting the local economy and creating jobs.

Many investors and firms have been taking big strides and making bigger-dollar investments into the all-fiber network sector at a time when investment opportunities in other sectors — such as leisure, retail, travel, real estate and even traditionally core infrastructure assets such as ports, airports and toll roads — are looking at lengthy recoveries. I believe there has never been a better time to explore opportunities in fiber, the fourth utility.

