The Second $1,200 Stimulus Check Is Not Included In Latest “Skinny” Proposal-What Happens Now?

Up until the past few days, America has been waiting, and watching as Republicans and Democrats battle to create a bill that will pass and provide our country with the needed relief caused by the continued COVID-19 global pandemic.

Although negotiations are tense and stalled, the one component that both parties agreed on, and most experts believed would be in the next stimulus package, was the $1,200 stimulus check. House Democrats first introduced the Heroes Act, which included a $1,200 per person payment to those who earned less than $75,000 ($150,000 for joint filers) with a 5% phase-out for those earning more than the limit. Then came the Republican Heals Act, and although varied greatly on multiple issues as expected, agreed on one thing: the $1,200 stimulus check. And the payment and income details were basically the same as the Heroes Act. So how is it that the latest draft of the Stimulus Package does not include a check for Americans?

What’s Included In The Latest Stimulus Package Draft:

On August 18, Republicans in the U.S. Senate released a 169-page draft bill of a COVID-19 relief package, which they are calling the Delivering Immediate Relief to America’s Families, Schools and Small Businesses Act. It’s being referred to as a “Skinny” version, because the draft bill leaves out multiple issues previously included, one of the most obvious being no mention of another round of $1,200 payments to individuals. Some of the items included are $300 in extra weekly federal unemployment benefits until December 27, money for the Paycheck Protection Program, an additional $10 billion for the U.S. Postal Service, funding for school re-openings, coronavirus testing and vaccine production.

What Happens Next?

The House and Senate are currently on August break and scheduled to return on Tuesday, Sept. 8, which is the day after Labor Day.

However, due to the recent problems with the USPS, Speaker Nancy Pelosi has called the House back to Washington so that they can vote on a bill to fund the USPS. Although Pelosi has insisted that the vote will only focus on USPS, this could open the door for negotiations on a stimulus package deal.

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said this week President Donald Trump was willing to sign a deal. “Let’s go ahead and get a stimulus check out to Americans. Let’s make sure that small businesses are protected..and put the postal funding in there. We’ll pass it tomorrow. The president will sign it,” Meadows told CNN.

If this weekend passes without further negotiations, they will pick back up when they return to session in September.

While the fate of the stimulus check may not look great now, this current draft is just that – a draft. It’s probably going to be dismissed by Democrats, but will most likely be used by the Republicans to strengthen their negotiation position. One of the biggest issues when it comes to an agreement on this bill is cost. The Democrats Heroes Act cost $3 trillion, while the Republican proposed Heals Act would cost around $1 trillion. According to The Joint Committee on Taxation, a second round of stimulus checks in the Heroes Act would cost over $400 billion.

The goal of both parties is to provide relief to Americans through a stimulus package, and the final one will contain some combination of both parties proposed bills. There is room for negotiations and until this draft was released everyone seemed on board with the check. There is still hope the final version will include the $1,200 stimulus check.

