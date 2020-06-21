Home Finance The States Where Employment Is Recovering The Best And Failing The Most
Finance

The States Where Employment Is Recovering The Best And Failing The Most

written by Forbes June 21, 2020
The States Where Employment Is Recovering The Best And Failing The Most
Welcome to Massachusetts

Massachusetts was one of the states hardest hit by the coronavirus. It is also one of the slowest to … [+] recover.

Getty

It goes without saying that some states are recovering better than others. Both in terms of the public health catastrophe that hit — primarily parts of the West Coast and almost all of the Northeast — and the job market.

Let’s look at the job market.

Here are the top 5 best and worst states where unemployment rates are bouncing back most, based on data compiled by WalletHub, a consumer financial services website. All data is for May 2020.

  1. Washington DC. 8.5% unemployment rate, up 54.3% from May 2019
  2. Nebraska. 5.1% statewide unemployment rate, a 74% increase from May 2019
  3. New Mexico. 8.8% statewide unemployment rate, up 86.9% from last year
  4. Mississippi. 10.5% unemployed, up 88.6% from last May and the last of the best:
  5. Arizona. 8.7% unemployed, up 91.4% from last year.

Understandably, the best don’t look all that great. Their unemployment levels are high, especially versus last year. But that’s nothing compared to the bottom 5.

  1. Michigan. 20.7% unemployed and that is up 433.8% from a year ago
  2. New Hampshire. 14.5% unemployed, up 464.6% from May 2019
  3. Vermont. 12.6% unemployed, up 474.7% from last year
  4. Nevada. 25.2% unemployed, up 490.2% from last year and the worst is:
  5. Hawaii. 22.5% out of work and that is a massive 730.6% increase from a year ago.

For year-to-date unemployment up to May 31, the 5 most recovered so far are Washington DC, Nebraska, New Mexico, Arizona and Alaska. The 5 least recovered are Massachusetts, Florida, Michigan, Nevada and Hawaii, in that order.

Honolulu Sunset

Sunsets over Honolulu. No Japanese tourists. No Californians. No Chinese.

Getty

Unemployment data is improving.

The number of continuing claims during the second half of May and payroll employment rose 2.5 million. The turnaround in labor markets happened just as states across the country are starting to lift lockdown measures. The speed at which net new hiring can go on depends on those lockdown restrictions being lifted.

Apple AAPL said it was closing some of its stores out of fears of a new viral outbreak in some states.

It doesn’t matter to most, if not all of their workers, as they will qualify for state unemployment plus federal.

The Payroll Protection Plan has evolved over time and has saved many people from the poor house.

In early June, restrictions on how those PPP funds could be spent were eased a bit and the time frame over which resources can be used was stretched out.

Beginning the week of April 22, the Federal Reserve began to extend credit under its PPP Liquidity facility, and the size of the facility has increased every week since.

According to the Small Business Association, which helps oversee the program, 4.6 million PPP loans totaling $512 billion had been issued as of June 15.

Source

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Has The Amazon Moment Arrived For Financial Advice...

February 10, 2020

What To Do Instead Of Preparing For A...

January 24, 2020

Work From Home Policies Won’t End After Coronavirus...

April 13, 2020

Coronavirus Will Be Even Worse For Low-Income People...

March 13, 2020

Battling Coronavirus Is Requiring A ‘World War’ Approach

April 1, 2020

Does Joe Biden Have Dementia? Does It Matter?

March 11, 2020

Contrarian Alert: 3 Big Yields In An Out-Of-Favor...

April 18, 2020

NYSE Owner Intercontinental Exchange Reportedly Makes Takeover Bid...

February 4, 2020

One COVID-19 Chart To Explain The V-Shaped Market...

May 30, 2020

Should You Pay Off Student Loans During COVID-19?

April 26, 2020

Leave a Comment