Home Finance The Stock Market’s Most Extreme Bearish Sentiment Indicator: Not For The Squeamish
Finance

The Stock Market’s Most Extreme Bearish Sentiment Indicator: Not For The Squeamish

written by Forbes July 8, 2020
The Stock Market’s Most Extreme Bearish Sentiment Indicator: Not For The Squeamish
American dollars lie on a bright shiny background.High quality Dollar banknotes

American dollars lie on a bright shiny background.

Getty

It’s the most bearish of the stock market sentiment indicators these days: the equity put/call ratio when looked at from a monthly standpoint. This is the one that demonstrates in one quick look the difference between the number of puts purchased on stocks and the number of calls purchased.

You don’t need an MBA from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School to understand how this works and, right now, how it works is extraordinary. The monthly put/call ratio for equities traded is sitting at its most extreme reading in — can this possibly be correct? — yes, in at least 12 years.

Even if you stupidly cheated and paid someone else to take an SAT test in your place, you should be able to comprehend this:

Investors and traders buy put options if they think that stocks are about to down in price. They buy call options if they believe a rally is imminent. That’s the basic concept, although many different kinds of options strategies exist. Over the years, put/call ratios have been useful — not perfect — but useful to locate extremes.

The Chicago Board Options Exchange Equity Put/Call Ratio Index looks like this:

options puts calls

CBOE equity put/call ratio monthly chart, 7 7 20.

stockcharts.com

You don’t have to examine too closely or for too long to make out that in all the years seen on this chart it’s never hit a level this low. This index is showing that fewer equity puts and more equity calls have been purchased than at any time shown in the years and years indicated.

Naturally, one market indicator is not enough to make any decision about what to do with stocks. It’s impossible to predict how far investors might take a rally already underway. Price chart analysts have a number of measures to consider and looking at just one without considering others might be risky.

Nonetheless, it’s not often you see an indicator at the kind of extreme level that can be measured in years, not just weeks or months. In fact, it’s rare. It’s odd to see this go unmentioned in major financial media while NASDAQ-100 new highs are never missed.

The CBOE Options Total Put Call Index includes those traded on indexes in addition to equities and that chart looks like this:

puts calls options

CBOE Total Put Call Index monthly chart, 7 7 20.

stockcharts.com

This is not as dire looking at the equities-only index but it’s beginning to approach the levels of previous lows such as the late November , 2018 area. In any event, you can tell that put buyers have mostly gone away and that buyers of calls have mostly taken over.

Bull markets can continue to rally for longer than contrary sentiment indicators might suggest. That’s why it’s important to consider many different measures of sentiment and strength before making any decisions. Even then, it’s impossible to always gauge correctly what the outcomes might be.

To read more extensively about the concept of put/call ratios and similar measures, take a look at DecisionPoint Sentiment Indicators.

I do not hold positions in these investments. No recommendations are made one way or the other.  If you’re an investor, you’d want to look much deeper into each of these situations. You can lose money trading or investing in stocks and other instruments. Always do your own independent research, due diligence and seek professional advice from a licensed investment advisor.

Source

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

How The SECURE Act Will Impact Young Savers...

December 20, 2019

5 Ways To Avoid Family Fights About Aging...

January 27, 2020

Boeing Suspends Dividend, Top Execs Give Up Pay...

March 20, 2020

Bitcoin’s Momentum Remains Strong As It Faces Resistance

March 6, 2020

Black Swans Started The Selloff, Now Economic Gravity...

March 11, 2020

What Really Drove Bitcoin’s New Year’s Rally

January 16, 2020

Early Stage Technology Funding In The Time Of...

March 13, 2020

The Effect Of Mandatory Mask Policies And Politics...

July 3, 2020

Talking Points On An Economy Taxed By Coronavirus

March 12, 2020

State Street’s Stock Offers Limited Upside Post Coronavirus...

April 2, 2020

Leave a Comment