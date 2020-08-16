The Strange Rituals Of Billionaire Partying Exposed

Getty

“From where I stood, the crowd looked huge, maybe a thousand people, mostly white, mostly young, more than half women… Our table was stacked with large bins filled with bottles of liquor and champagne, little Evian waters and juices, and rows of champagne flutes and glasses. Almost everyone held a drink.”

This scene, described by Ashley Mears, could be anywhere desirable: New York, Los Angeles, Monaco, Miami. But the location does not matter. Just add spending on a scale you’ve never seen before and you have all the hallmarks of the global party circuit of the super-rich.

It is the shear spending that captures Mears’s attention in her new book ‘Very Important People’. Why, or even how could a millionaire spend over $100,000, or even $1 million at a single night club in a single night?

Not only is this extraordinary behaviour but it takes place in a world strictly behind closed doors. The global party circuit is where the 0.1% can show off to one another but nobody else. Doorman, entrance fees and exclusive locations stop the world witnessing this extreme wastage. Until now.

Guests attend Dan Bilzerian’s Halloween Party in Los Angeles last year. Getty Images for Ignite International, Ltd., Alister, and BlitzBet

Model-come-academic Ashley Mears was able to leverage the former of her careers to fuel the latter. From Cannes to Los Angeles, she partied as a “girl.”

A “girl” in this instance is described as “young (typically sixteen to twenty-five years old), thin and tall (at least five feet nine without heels and over six feet with them). They are typically though not exclusively white.”

Girls, most of them models or Instagram influencers, are recruited by promoters, some of whom let Mears tag along for her research. Promoters are paid by clubs to bring girls to their big party nights. Clubs with girls attract millionaires and billionaires like moths to a flame. And then the spending begins.

Stories of the spending are so mind blowing that it almost drowns out Mears’s careful ethnography. Getting rich people to spend is actually quite a complex thing. In fact, says Mears, the best way to understand the spending of a billionaire is to compare him (and it is normally a “he”) with a tribal leader.

Fugitive financier, Jho Low (right) reportedly spent over $1 million on a night out in the South of … [+] France. He is pictured here with producer Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys at the 2014 GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles. Getty Images for NARAS

“Potlach” was a term coined by anthropologist Franz Boas when studying 19th century tribes along the Pacific Northwest. Potlaches are competitive gifting ceremonies, where a tribal chief would lavish “gifts of considerable riches upon his guests to advance his title or rank.” Sometimes these rituals would involve breaking canoes or burning things to show one’s worth.

The rich are no different, argues Mears. In spending on VIP tables and champagne, “the host loses a lot of wealth but gains recognition among his peers.” Canoes or champagne: It is the same.

In fact, there is a whole industry set up to capitalise on this ritual of the rich. From promoters to champagne houses, businesses are able to exploit this insecurity for their own advantage. This is the clever bit.

Drake and Chris Brown started throwing bottles of champagne at each other in a spending war that got … [+] out of hand at a nightclub in 2012. FilmMagic

The Secret Business Behind Billionaire Partying

Ever wondered why VIP areas in clubs are raised above others? (Or if you haven’t, take a look next time you are allowed into a nightclub.)

Spending is a spectator sport. Unless everybody can see you spend stupid sums of money on your night out, what’s the point? Or at least that’s the rationale of the rich.

It is the same reason champagne houses produce oversized bottles with glow-in-the-dark labels and names like Nebuchadnezzar. These normally arrive to VIP tables with fireworks in them and held aloft by attractive girls. This is known as a “bottle train” and the whole ceremony is designed to bestow recognition to its buyer. This is not so much attention-seeking but attention-buying and at a high price.

And if there are two big spenders (or “whales” as they are known in clubs) they are put at VIP tables opposite each other in the hope that their oversized egos will fuel a spending war, and a healthy bar tab. Champagne bottles become “the idioms of rivalry” notes Mears. In one instance in 2012, whole champagne bottles were lobbed between Drake and Chis Brown resulting in several injuries.

More important than all this, however, are the girls. Someone with a table laden with bottles is one thing, but what really makes them stand out in a club, as well as on social media afterwards, are the girls around them. “Clients are less likely to spend if they are surrounded by mere civilians,” notes Mears, referencing the club lingo for people who are “neither pretty nor wealthy enough.”

This is “girl capital,” says Mears. The girls are not for sex or friendship, rather, “with girl capital the real estate broker Jonas could party with chief executives and Dre could dine with billionaires. Clients like Donald leveraged girl capital to get coveted invitations to parties that might lead to financially enriching deals.”

In other words, girls become a currency which allows entry to clubs, a seat at dinner parties or invitations onto yachts. In a world where money is no object, billionaires trade with girl capital. At one house in the Hamptons, Mears found 20 girls living on-site so their host was “assured a steady stream of invitations to the most exclusive parties in the Hamptons VIP scene.”

The girls themselves are unimpressed with the spending splurges, says Mears. But then they get access to an exclusive world without paying. “Its being able to hang out with friends and having someone tell you, ‘You’re beautiful,’ so you don’t have to pay for anything,” says Nora in an interview with Mears.

Yachts are central to the global party circuit. Corbis via Getty Images

The Global Party Circuit Today

Beyond being, frankly, bizarre, and strangely enticing, why does any of this matter? Who cares if billionaires are spending their hard-earned, or not so hard-earned money on pointless extravagances? Let them.

And so we should. But we should also be worried that this spending is hidden behind closed doors in nightclubs, or offshore on yachts and islands. The whales don’t want the world to know about their secret spending. “The men I interviewed were conflicted about such extravagance,” says Mears. One told her they regretted it afterwards: “Its retarded… I mean, do you know how many people you could feed or give water to in Africa.”

They are conflicted because they know what such excess looks like in a world of widening inequality. In sociological terms, such spending is becoming taboo. And now more than ever before.

‘Very Important People’ was written before the coronavirus pandemic, but Covid-19 makes it more relevant. Lockdown has widened inequality as poorer households loose jobs and rely on their savings. Meanwhile, the rich are getting richer, leading to pent up demand for parties, girls and bottle trains among those who have already missed a season of it.

Nothing could be more out of place than a sudden return to the pre-coronavirus global party circuit. Perhaps, during its temporary pause, the rich might review their strange rituals. After all, their secret is now out.

