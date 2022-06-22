The Top 5 Best Internal Communications Tools for Large Businesses

If you’re a large business, it’s more important than ever to have great internal communications tools in place. Not only do they keep your employees connected and informed, but they can also help improve productivity and morale. Here are five of the best internal communication tools that every large business should consider.

When it comes to internal communications, there are many options out there for businesses of all sizes. But what are the best tools for large businesses? Here are our top five picks:

Employee communication surveys Internal social networks Intranet portals Chat tools Video conferencing.

Each tool has its strengths and weaknesses, so it’s important to choose the ones that work best for your company (it could potentially be all five).

1. Employee Communication Surveys to Understand Employee Sentiment

Internal communication tools like employee communication surveys are important for understanding employee sentiment and engagement.

By regularly surveying employees, organisations can collect data that provides workplace insights on how employees feel about their work, their colleagues and their company.

This data can then be used to improve internal communications and ensure employees are happy and engaged.

While employee communication surveys may take some time to administer, the benefits of having this information far outweigh the costs. As a result, more and more organisations are using this tool to stay informed about their employees’ needs and wants.

2. Internal Social Networks for Employees to Connect and Collaborate

According to a recent study, the average American spends approximately 2.5 hours per day on internal social networking and collaboration tools. They’re clearly powerful tools for connecting with other employees and understanding what’s going on within the organisation.

Internal social networks are extremely beneficial for employees. They provide a way to connect with co-workers, share information and best practices, and collaborate on projects.

In addition, internal social networks can help to improve employee engagement by fostering a sense of community and belonging. With so many benefits, it’s no wonder that internal social networks are becoming increasingly popular in the workplace.

3. Intranet Portals as a Central Hub for All Company Information

Intranet portals are internal communications tools that provide employees with a central hub for all company information.

They are similar to internal social networks in that they provide a central hub. However, they tend to require software to be downloaded on each computer. Intranet portals can be a bit clunky, but they are often a great way of centralising shared information.

By housing all of the resources and applications employees need in one place, intranet portals can improve employee engagement by making it easier for employees to find and use the information they need.

In addition, intranet portals help improve communication between employees and managers by providing a forum for discussion and collaboration. As a result, intranet portals can play an important role in improving employee engagement and communication within a company.

4. Chat Tools for Real-Time Communication between Employees and Managers

Chat tools are internal communications tools that allow employees and managers to communicate in real-time.

They can be used for various reasons, including sharing information, asking questions and troubleshooting issues.

Chat tools help improve employee engagement by providing a direct line of communication between employees and managers.

They also allow for quick resolution of problems and quicker turnaround on tasks. As a result, chat tools can be a valuable addition to any internal communications strategy.

5. Video Conferencing for Team Meetings and Training Sessions

Over the past few years, video conferencing has become an increasingly popular way for businesses to communicate with employees in different parts of the world.

Video conferencing allows businesses to hold team meetings and training sessions without the need to travel, saving time and money.

In addition, video conferencing can be used as an internal communications tool to help improve employee engagement. For example, businesses can use video conferencing to provide employees with updates on company news and events.

Employees can also use video conferencing to connect with colleagues in other parts of the world, helping create a sense of community within the workplace.

Implementing five communication tools may seem like a big ask, but luckily there are employee communication platforms out there that combine all five of these key internal communication tools.

Centralising all of your internal communications in one place is a smart idea as it allows employees to interact and communicate in a way that works for them, encouraging two-way communication and allowing them to voice opinions.

Not only this, but they allow you to gather insights and update your internal communications strategy accordingly.

This is great for employee satisfaction and retention, which is ultimately what every business owner aims for.