The World Of Cyberpunk 2077 Bridges The Game’s Past With Its Future

Cyberpunk 2077 is finally here. It’s been a mixed launch so far but it’s been a popular one. Chances are you or someone you know with access to a game console or worthy PC will be putting some time into this game during the month of December. This is a blockbuster release during a year where those have been a very rare thing. Out of all the things that have hit the market about the game, one of my favorite things is The World of Cyberpunk 2077 from Dark Horse Press. I was expecting a cool art book collecting the concept art we’ve seen throughout the development of the game. What Dark Horse Press sent me for review was much more.

Cyberpunk 2077 exists at the tail end of a storyline. The storyline began in Mike Pondsmith’s ground breaking Cyberpunk 2013, ran through the RPG classic Cyberpunk 2020, continued through the recent smash hit Cyberpunk Red before becoming a video game. The book provides a timeline useful to players of any of these games. It’s much more than a visual resource; it’s an in world document of how Nigh City was born, died, rebuilt and is in danger once again.

The book offers an excellent primer on concepts in the setting, like the technological advances that enhance the main character called cyberware. The book includes a guide to the different generations of cyberware and the pros and cons of reliable old robotic arms versus the slick style of new tech. It also talks about braindancing; the recorded memories that can be bought and sold in the world. Guns and cars also get a look based on their importance to the game.

Night City gets a bit of history and then broken down into the different districts that can be explored in the video game. This is the most useful element of the book for tabletop players. These sections are short, informative and presented in a flavorful way. Major corporate players like Arasaka and Militech get one page dossiers that could easily be given to players as a brief of what they know about a company before they decide to work for them…or run a heist against them. The same goes for the many colorful gangs in Night City, though I admit to a slight disappointment that some of the classic gangs of 2020 Night City like the Bozos or the Philharmonic Vampyres apparently didn’t survive into the 2070s.

Speaking of disappointment, I was let down by the bonus content of the deluxe version that Dark Horse Press sent me for review. The book comes in a cool, puzzle like container with a folder of extra material. Of the extra material, the Johnny Silverhand poster was the neatest thing. The postcards with pictures of various cool cars were fine while the temporary tattoos where disappointing. Given the amount of tech in the game, it might have made more sense for these to be stickers to apply to laptops, phones and other devices to bring a little bit of 2077 into our world. The deluxe version is a very cool artifact but fans who want to save their cash for cool new gadgets can probably get away with picking up the basic book for the info.

What won me over on the book were the small touches. The introduction explains why a physical book would even exist in 2077. (The short version? Books can’t be hacked and the info contained within is important) The advertisements scattered throughout the book help define the corporate hellscape of 2077 well in a way that reminds me of the ad breaks in the dark future classic Robocop. Some of this art appears in the video game while a few repurpose concept art in exciting ways.

The World of Cyberpunk is a great gift for fans of the video game as well as for fans of the tabletop games from which Cyberpunk 2077 sprang. It’s a look at the world from inside the world, leveraging concept art in a way I haven’t seen since West End Games used discarded Lucasfilm concept art to expand the Star Wars galaxy. Cyberpunk GMs will find it useful for inspiration and players can dive into the world in a book free of mechanics. It’s a win-win for everybody that loves Cyberpunk and there ain’t much of those these days, choomba.

PS: Fans of the original RPG should also check out this Humble Bundle for nearly every book in the line that runs through the end of December.

