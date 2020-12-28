The Year In Bankruptcy

The year in review in bankruptcy getty

Late December is always a time when the media publishes various “top ten” or “year in review” lists. The bankruptcy world is no different. However, rather than listing the largest cases of the year (and there were many), this list will address some of the more significant events from the year.

1. Mega Cases . Every year is filled with large companies that file for reorganization under Chapter 11. 2020 had more than its share, led by retail, energy, and airlines. Among the familiar names that filed in 2020 include Neiman Marcus, J.C. Penney, Hertz, Boy Scouts of America, Purdue Pharma, Chesapeake Energy, Gold’s Gyms, Chuck E. Cheese, and J. Crew. While most of these filings could be linked to the pandemic, the Boy Scouts was a notable exception. That case was filed as a way to seek to resolve hundreds of sexual abuse lawsuits.

2. Subchapter V and the Increase in the Debt Limit . In August 2019, the President signed into law a new small business section of the Bankruptcy Code, the Small Business Reorganization Act of 2019, called “Subchapter V.” Subchapter V was originally enacted to provide a way for smaller companies to move through Chapter 11 in a few months, rather than a year or longer. When enacted, the debt limit was $2,700,000. However, when Congress passed the CARES Act, it increased the debt limit to $7,500,000 for one year. It is estimated that at least 1,000 companies have filed under this portion of the Bankruptcy Code. The higher debt limit is scheduled to expire at the end of March 2021. Unless extended by Congress, as of April, the debt limit will once again be reduced to $2,700,000

3. Paycheck Protection Program . Another aspect of the CARES Act was the Paycheck Protection Program. As most small business owners are aware, the Paycheck Program was enacted as a way for small businesses to obtain grants (or loans) from the Small Business Administration during a time when most businesses were shut down and could not generate revenue. There was what seemed to be an anomaly in the application process. One of the first questions on the application was whether the company was a debtor in chapter 11. If the answer was “yes,” then the company would not qualify for the funding. There was a great deal of litigation over this, as most companies in Chapter 11 could certainly use the funding to aid in the reorganization process. While a few cases sided with the companies, most sided with the Small Business Administration, saying that the SBA was within its rights in deciding that being a debtor disqualified the company from receiving the funds. In June, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals was the first appellate court to rule on the issue. It ruled that bankruptcy courts did not have the authority to issue a preliminary injunction against the SBA to require it to make the funding available. Recently, the Eleventh Circuit also held that the PPP funds are not available to companies in chapter 11. Unlike the Fifth Circuit, the Eleventh Circuit looked into the law and concluded that the SBA acted reasonably in determining that companies in chapter 11 should be excluded from the PPP program. NOTE: the recent Covid relief bill solves this problem by making debtors eligible to participate.

4. Unique Rulings Related to Rent and Landlords . Normally, when a company files for Chapter 11, one of the things it must do is to pay its landlords from the beginning of the case. The Court in Modell’s Sporting Goods ruled that the company could pause its payments for a few months. The Courts in other cases, such as J.C. Penney, also entered a similar order. This type of ruling will probably end up being Covid-centric and nothing that a company can rely on.

5. Restaurants . By some estimates, more than 100,000 restaurants have shut their doors this year. Most of them have not filed for bankruptcy. There would have been no reason to do so, since, without the revenue from in-person dining, they would not be able to generate money to come up with a viable plan of reorganization. Some of the larger restaurant chains that did file include Friendly’s, Ruby Tuesday, Sizzler, and California Pizza Kitchen (which actually has emerged from its Chapter 11).

6. Conclusion . It goes without saying that 2020 has been a year unlike any other. Here is hoping that 2021 returns a sense of normalcy in the bankruptcy world.

