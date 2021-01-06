These 3 China-Based EV Makers Are Showing Strong Price Action

Shanghai/China-Sep.2020: Retail display of NIO store at HKRI Taikoo Hui at night. RobertWay

President-elect Joe Biden has promised to make the U.S. competitive with China when it comes to electric vehicle manufacturing.

Although the U.S. boasts the big kahuna in this race, Tesla TSLA (TSLA), plenty of Chinese upstart manufacturers are powering up.

Here’s a look at three Chinese EV companies whose stocks show promise for investors.

Nio (NIO): The maker of luxury EVs had a stellar third quarter, with triple-digit gains in product deliveries.

On January 9, the company will host Nio Day, where it rolls out new models. This year, according to a company release, Nio will launch its “first flagship sedan with the latest autonomous driving technologies and the 150 kWh battery pack, second-generation swap stations, and other core technologies.”

Sales grew at triple-digit rates in the past two quarters, although the company has yet to notch a profit. Analysts don’t expect to see profitability this year either. It’s expected to next report earnings on February 12, after the close.

The company went public in September 2018. Its stock tracked the typical post-IPO behavior, in that it staged a significant early rally, then corrected. In its case, Nio didn’t pass its early gains until July 2020, although it formed a cup-shaped base between January and June of last year. It cleared a buy point above $5.65 soon after a better-than-expected quarterly report.

Its price rise in the second half of 2020 was swift and decisive, with a new high of $57.20 reached on November 24. It’s currently forming a cup-shaped base north of its 50-day moving average. Watch for it to clear resistance above $57.20 or possibly form a handle that may offer a lower entry point.

Li Auto (LI): This company also enjoyed a December and overall fourth quarter sales boost, as Chinese consumers grow increasingly enthusiastic about its hybrid vehicles.

Shanghai/China-Sep.2020: interior of Li Auto store. Li Auto Also known as Li Xiang, is a Chinese … [+] electric vehicle manufacturer RobertWay

On January 6, Bank of America BAC initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $42 price target. In morning trade, Li was up more than 7% following that news.

After its IPO on July 31, 2020, the stock corrected for two weeks, then zoomed 28% on August 26 after an analyst upgrade from Morgan Stanley MS and initiation of coverage with a Buy rating from UBS.

The stock rallied to a new high of $47.70 on November 24, then pulled back and may be currently forming a cup-shaped pattern. However, it’s too early to tell if some other base pattern may emerge. It regained its 50-day moving average on January 4 and is holding above that line.

This company has a limited history of sales, although the past three quarters have shown exceptionally strong growth. It has yet to turn a profit, and analysts don’t expect to see that change when the full year of 2020 is reported.

It’s scheduled to report fourth-quarter and full-year earnings on February 12, before the open.

Even so, the strong chart action and healthy sales figure definitely make this stock one to watch.

BYD (BYDDF): This company has been around a lot longer than some of its China-based (or U.S.-based) EV rivals. It went public in 2002 as a maker of batteries for cell phones and digital cameras. It’s since shifted those battery technologies into the EV arena.

Electric vehicles are on display at the stand of BYD during the Shanghai Pudong International … [+] Automotive Exhibition 2018 in Shanghai, China, 28 September 2018 ChinaImages

The company now specializes in EVs aimed at China’s growing middle class market, rather than the luxury vehicles associated with other makers, such as Nio, Li and Tesla.

The company’s sales and earnings growth over the past two years have been spotty, but analysts are eyeing profit of $0.25 per share for 2020, a 248% increase over 2019. For 2021, the consensus estimate is for $0.31 per share.

Byd is slated to report its fourth-quarter and full-year results on January 25 after the close.

The stock leapt 6.14% on January 4, followed by another gap-up of 6.77% in the next session.

It’s currently extended beyond a reasonable buy point, but definitely merits watching for the next time it offers an identifiable consolidation, or undercuts its previous structure low of $21.94, from December 4.

