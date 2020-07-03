Home Business These Movies Will Disappear From Netflix At The End Of July
Business

These Movies Will Disappear From Netflix At The End Of July

written by Forbes July 3, 2020
These Movies Will Disappear From Netflix At The End Of July
Los Angeles Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures 'Focus'

HOLLYWOOD, CA – FEBRUARY 24: Actor Will Smith arrives at the Los Angeles World Premiere of Warner … [+] Bros. Pictures ‘Focus’ at TCL Chinese Theatre on February 24, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

2015 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

The first day of each new month is an exciting time for film lovers. While the coronavirus pandemic has pretty much forced everyone indoors until a vaccine is ready, many have been able to enjoy entertainment from the comforts of their couches the entire time. And the first day of the month brings with it a swath of new movie options on several different streaming platforms.

Unfortunately, the first day of the month means several of our favorite films will be removed as well. And the case will be no different on Aug. 1, 2020, when dozens of movies will disappear from the world’s most popular streaming service: Netflix NFLX .

Luckily, you have plenty of time to watch those movies before the end of the month. This article will detail the movies that will Netflix on Aug. 1, as well as the movies that will be removed from Netflix throughout the month.

Also: here’s every new movie that came to Netflix in July.

Movies leaving Netflix on July 4

  • Blue Valentine

Movies leaving Netflix on July 5

  • The Iron Lady

Movies leaving Netflix on July 8

  • Solo: A Star Wars Story

Movies leaving Netflix on July 9

  • 47 Meters Down

Movies leaving Netflix on July 11

  • The Adderall Diaries
  • Enemy
  • Ginger & Rosa
  • A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III
  • Locke
  • The Spectacular Now
  • Under the Skin

Movies leaving Netflix on July 15

  • Forks Over Knives

Movies leaving Netflix on July 18

  • Laggies
  • Life After Beth
  • A Most Violent Year
  • Obvious Child
  • Room
  • Tusk

Movies leaving Netflix on July 21

  • Bolt
  • Inglourious Basterds

Movies leaving Netflix on July 25

  • Dark Places
  • Ex Machina
  • Mississippi Grind

Movies leaving Netflix on July 26

  • Country Strong

Movies leaving Netflix on July 28

  • Ant-Man and the Wasp
  • Her

Movies leaving Netflix on July 29

  • Incredibles 2

Movies leaving Netflix on July 31

  • Back to the Future
  • Back to the Future Part II
  • Back to the Future Part III
  • Can’t Hardly Wait
  • Casper
  • Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
  • Chernobyl Diaries
  • E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
  • The Edge of Seventeen
  • Freedom Writers
  • Godzilla
  • Guess Who
  • Hancock
  • Hitch
  • The Interview
  • Jarhead
  • Jarhead 2: Field of Fire
  • Jarhead 3: The Siege
  • Open Season
  • The Pianist
  • The Pursuit of Happyness
  • Resident Evil: Extinction
  • Romeo Must Die
  • Salt
  • Scary Movie 2
  • Searching for Sugar Man
  • Sex and the City 2
  • Stuart Little
  • Twister
  • Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Source

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Are We Paying Enough Attention To Our Cyber...

February 6, 2020

You Don’t Need A Big Idea To Start...

March 16, 2020

Robotics Can Solve The Construction Skills Shortage—If Handled...

December 19, 2019

Low-Cost Batteries Are About To Transform Multiple Industries

December 3, 2019

This Week In Credit Card News: Another Fake...

March 13, 2020

How To Utilize A Relationship With A Coach,...

April 15, 2020

Milwaukee Bucks’ Khris Middleton Is A Surefire All-Star,...

January 1, 2020

PayPal ‘Critical’ Login Hack: New Report Warns You...

February 22, 2020

Why Every Business Leader Needs To Know About...

December 8, 2019

Oil Slumps As 10 Million Bpd OPEC+ Output...

April 9, 2020

Leave a Comment