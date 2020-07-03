These Movies Will Disappear From Netflix At The End Of July

HOLLYWOOD, CA – FEBRUARY 24: Actor Will Smith arrives at the Los Angeles World Premiere of Warner … [+]
2015 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin
The first day of each new month is an exciting time for film lovers. While the coronavirus pandemic has pretty much forced everyone indoors until a vaccine is ready, many have been able to enjoy entertainment from the comforts of their couches the entire time. And the first day of the month brings with it a swath of new movie options on several different streaming platforms.
Unfortunately, the first day of the month means several of our favorite films will be removed as well. And the case will be no different on Aug. 1, 2020, when dozens of movies will disappear from the world’s most popular streaming service: Netflix NFLX .
Luckily, you have plenty of time to watch those movies before the end of the month. This article will detail the movies that will Netflix on Aug. 1, as well as the movies that will be removed from Netflix throughout the month.
Also: here’s every new movie that came to Netflix in July.
Movies leaving Netflix on July 4
- Blue Valentine
Movies leaving Netflix on July 5
- The Iron Lady
Movies leaving Netflix on July 8
- Solo: A Star Wars Story
Movies leaving Netflix on July 9
- 47 Meters Down
Movies leaving Netflix on July 11
- The Adderall Diaries
- Enemy
- Ginger & Rosa
- A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III
- Locke
- The Spectacular Now
- Under the Skin
Movies leaving Netflix on July 15
- Forks Over Knives
Movies leaving Netflix on July 18
- Laggies
- Life After Beth
- A Most Violent Year
- Obvious Child
- Room
- Tusk
Movies leaving Netflix on July 21
- Bolt
- Inglourious Basterds
Movies leaving Netflix on July 25
- Dark Places
- Ex Machina
- Mississippi Grind
Movies leaving Netflix on July 26
- Country Strong
Movies leaving Netflix on July 28
- Ant-Man and the Wasp
- Her
Movies leaving Netflix on July 29
- Incredibles 2
Movies leaving Netflix on July 31
- Back to the Future
- Back to the Future Part II
- Back to the Future Part III
- Can’t Hardly Wait
- Casper
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
- Chernobyl Diaries
- E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
- The Edge of Seventeen
- Freedom Writers
- Godzilla
- Guess Who
- Hancock
- Hitch
- The Interview
- Jarhead
- Jarhead 2: Field of Fire
- Jarhead 3: The Siege
- Open Season
- The Pianist
- The Pursuit of Happyness
- Resident Evil: Extinction
- Romeo Must Die
- Salt
- Scary Movie 2
- Searching for Sugar Man
- Sex and the City 2
- Stuart Little
- Twister
- Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory