These Movies Will Disappear From Netflix At The End Of July

The first day of each new month is an exciting time for film lovers. While the coronavirus pandemic has pretty much forced everyone indoors until a vaccine is ready, many have been able to enjoy entertainment from the comforts of their couches the entire time. And the first day of the month brings with it a swath of new movie options on several different streaming platforms.

Unfortunately, the first day of the month means several of our favorite films will be removed as well. And the case will be no different on Aug. 1, 2020, when dozens of movies will disappear from the world’s most popular streaming service: Netflix NFLX .

Luckily, you have plenty of time to watch those movies before the end of the month. This article will detail the movies that will Netflix on Aug. 1, as well as the movies that will be removed from Netflix throughout the month.

Movies leaving Netflix on July 4

Blue Valentine

Movies leaving Netflix on July 5

The Iron Lady

Movies leaving Netflix on July 8

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Movies leaving Netflix on July 9

47 Meters Down

Movies leaving Netflix on July 11

The Adderall Diaries

Enemy

Ginger & Rosa

A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III

Locke

The Spectacular Now

Under the Skin

Movies leaving Netflix on July 15

Forks Over Knives

Movies leaving Netflix on July 18

Laggies

Life After Beth

A Most Violent Year

Obvious Child

Room

Tusk

Movies leaving Netflix on July 21

Bolt

Inglourious Basterds

Movies leaving Netflix on July 25

Dark Places

Ex Machina

Mississippi Grind

Movies leaving Netflix on July 26

Country Strong

Movies leaving Netflix on July 28

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Her

Movies leaving Netflix on July 29

Incredibles 2

Movies leaving Netflix on July 31

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Can’t Hardly Wait

Casper

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Chernobyl Diaries

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

The Edge of Seventeen

Freedom Writers

Godzilla

Guess Who

Hancock

Hitch

The Interview

Jarhead

Jarhead 2: Field of Fire

Jarhead 3: The Siege

Open Season

The Pianist

The Pursuit of Happyness

Resident Evil: Extinction

Romeo Must Die

Salt

Scary Movie 2

Searching for Sugar Man

Sex and the City 2

Stuart Little

Twister

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

