They Get $330 Million Of Student Loan Forgiveness—Here’s Why

Getty Getty

These former students will receive $330 million of student loan forgiveness.

Here’s what you need to know.

Student Loan Forgiveness

Approximately 35,000 former students of ITT Technical Institute, a former for-profit education company, collectively will receive $330 million of private student loan forgiveness. Based on today’s judgment:

There will be no further collection of 43,000 outstanding private student loan debt from these ITT Tech students.

Credit agencies will no longer reference this student loan debt on borrowers’ credit reports.

Former students don’t need to take any action to receive student loan forgiveness. Their student loans will be cancelled automatically, and they will receive more information about the settlement by mail.

Cancel student loan debt

Why will this student loan debt get cancelled? The settlement stems from a 2014 lawsuit regarding private student loans that ITT issued to its students through PEAKS Trust, a private student loan program affiliated with Deutsche Bank. Former students claimed in a lawsuit that the private student loans carried excessively high interest rates, and in some cases, they were allegedly pressured by ITT, which has since filed for bankruptcy, to accept the loan terms. The default rate on these student loans —which are typically not dischargeable in bankruptcy—was projected to reach a whopping 80%. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) and 48 state attorneys general helped secure the student loan forgiveness for borrowers. The settlement applies only to private students, not federal student loans.

Attorney General: This is ‘predatory’ lending

“PEAKS and ITT Tech took advantage of helpless and low-income students and threatened to kick them out of school if they didn’t take out loans at astronomical rates,” New York Attorney General Letitia James said. “Today’s settlement will finally right this wrong and provide hundreds of millions in relief to students across the country, including more than $5 million to New York borrowers, because students should never be saddled with a lifetime of debt and bad credit at the hands of predatory lenders.”

How to pay off student loans

Make sure you have a game plan to pay off student loans. Student loan forgiveness is possible in certain circumstances. However, it’s harder to receive private student loan forgiveness, unless there is an undue financial burden, permanent disability or other case-specific circumstances. If you’re unsure how to pay off student loans, start with these four options, all of which have no fees:

Student Loan Resources

15 secrets to refinance student loans

Payroll tax deferral starts today

Pelosi: We are not budging on stimulus—$2.2 trillion or nothing

Will Biden’s Kamala Harris pick give boost to a monthly stimulus check?

Why you got a $500 stimulus check this week

Here’s when $300 a week unemployment benefits may start

Will you get a second stimulus check in Trump’s executive order?

This second stimulus check would pay the most

When will my second stimulus check come?

Trump: I’m ready to take action on stimulus checks, rental assistance

Trump suspends student loan payments until December 31

New stimulus today: second stimulus checks, unemployment benefits and more

Second stimulus checks: 4 plans compared

Trump: Student loans may be extended for “additional periods of time”

Trump: Second stimulus checks may be higher than $1,200

What the new stimulus package means for your student loans

Stimulus: here are the latest numbers for second stimulus checks and more

Second stimulus checks may be less than $1,200

Second stimulus checks: your questions answered

Trump wants at least $2 trillion for next stimulus

Don’t expect student loan forgiveness in next stimulus bill

Student loan refinancing rates are incredibly cheap

Source