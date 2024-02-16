Top 5 Things Your Website Needs

Launching your business website for the first time is a big deal, and you shouldn’t let anybody tell you that it’s not. Without your business website, people aren’t going to know who you are or what you’re about. You need this to be a good website that people want to spend money on.

They should visit your website and want to convert from a visitor to a customer, and it’s up to you to make sure they do that. Other than securing the perfect domain name, you have to make sure that you have the right design, the right logo and the right traffic. You have to ensure that you have invested well in SEO marketing and that you have spoken to the best content freelancers out there who can help to pack your website with authoritative pieces. Your business website is going to make or break your business, so here are five things that it needs to really fly and do well.

1. Your website needs to be easy to navigate

Don’t do that thing where you make people scroll right to the bottom of the page to find a search bar. People want to find what they want to find at the start, so put the search bar at the top. It can make a big difference to people as to whether or not your website is easy to use. If it’s easy to navigate, if people can find what they need from the beginning, then you’re going to find people staying on your website for longer, which is what you want to get that conversion.

2. It needs a clear branding message

After people get to your homepage, they shouldn’t have to guess whether they are in the right place. They should know that your business is exactly what they need. So think about making sure that you’re branding and your message is clear from the beginning. If you are offering certain services, that should be very open on the outset. You can then make it much easier for people to stick around by letting them know that you have the content and the resources that they are looking for in the first place.

3. Run a giveaway

People love a freebie and if they can see that there is a giveaway on your website then they will be happier to send in their details. People want things instantly and that means also making sure that you are offering a discount that can benefit them if they make a purchase there and then. You need to give people a compelling reason to stay, and a giveaway is a great way to do it.

4. You need an about page

People want to learn about you as much as they want to know that you can offer them something. Having an about page that details exactly what your business does and how it can help customers will help them to learn more about you and give them exactly what they need to understand that you are the right person to have bought from or to interact with. It’s your opportunity to connect.

5. Put your contact details front and centre

It’s so important that your website has its contact details open and ready to go so that people know who to contact about everything that they need.

In conclusion, your website is a powerful tool that can make or break your business. It’s not just about having a website; it’s about creating an engaging and user-friendly platform that communicates your brand’s message clearly, offers value through giveaways or discounts, tells your brand’s story, and provides easy access to contact details. Remember, your website is your digital storefront—make it inviting, informative, and interactive. With these five essential elements, you’ll be well on your way to transforming visitors into loyal customers, making your business soar to new heights.

